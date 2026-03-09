On March 3rd, Planned Parenthood announced it would start offering Botox at its Mar Monte affiliate, the largest in the nation, serving areas in California and Nevada.

By rolling out cosmetic services — with filler and laser hair removal potentially coming soon, according to representatives — the famed healthcare organization aims to close a $100 million budget gap created by President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which defunded Planned Parenthood when it was signed into law in July 2025.

“They hope that unconventional offerings such as Botox will generate enough revenue to subsidize the healthcare Planned Parenthood is best known for,” the Wall Street Journal reports: abortions, birth control, STI testing, hormone treatment, cancer screenings, and more. Leaders also told the outlet they believe offering Botox supports its “larger mission of promoting bodily autonomy.”

But after reviewing data from the Federal Election Commission, FLESH WORLD has found that in the past year alone, the makers of Botox have donated over $135,000 to Republican politicians who voted to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and defund Planned Parenthood.

AbbVie, the parent company of Allergan Aesthetics — which owns Botox, Juvéderm, Kybella, Coolsculpting, Natrelle, and Latisse, among other cosmetic pharmaceuticals — made these contributions via its AbbVie Political Action Committee between 2025 - 2026. “We support candidates and organizations that understand how government actions can affect patients’ access to medical advances and that will work to promote an environment that fosters continued medical progress,” the AbbVie PAC site says.

While AbbVie’s PAC contributions are overall bipartisan, its continued support of legislators working to ban abortion, restrict access to birth control, and limit federal funding for reproductive healthcare suggests executives view bodily autonomy as a marketing tactic, not a corporate mission.

READ: “The Beauty Brands Backing Abortion Bans”

Recent campaigns position Botox Cosmetic as a tool of “empowerment” and “confidence” — a way to “own” one’s body.

Botox’s proximity to Planned Parenthood will serve to strengthen these messages. Botox will profit (reputationally, financially) from its association with an organization that stands for healthcare and autonomy. And if the AbbVie PAC’s donation history is any indication, those profits will continue to fund legislators intent on stripping people of both.

AbbVie has not responded to FLESH WORLD’s request for comment.