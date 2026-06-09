Plastic Surgery Poesy

We’re back with a new episode of Mess World, a podcast collaboration between FLESH WORLD (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: The Jeff Koons-ian packaging of the new Marc Jacobs Beauty products [2:00], lip balm for boys inspired by AK-47s [9:27], conjoined twin-core [14:15], accessorizing with teeth [23:30], fake tans vs. suntans [35:00], the final word on James Charles [41:00], a bizarre literary/skincare crossover [1:10:00], a Met Gala recap (Bad Bunny’s aging prosthetics! The Kardashians’ simulated nipples! Eileen Gu’s bubbles!) [1:19:55], the Queen of Cannes [2:05:27], and a dramatic reading of Rosie O’Donnell’s facelift reveal poem [2:08:40]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: “Meet The Lipsdick: A Dick-Shaped Lipstick” [FLESH WORLD], “MJ Corey Will Make You Love The Kardashians” [Interview], Someday Perfect [Kat Schneider], Yesteryear [Caro Claire Burke], “Meet The Man Who Gave Bad Bunny Jowls” [Interview]

Also: We’re on YouTube now, for those who prefer to watch their podcasts!

About the podcast: Mess World is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind FLESH WORLD, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

Subscribe to I <3 Mess

About the theme music: The Mess World theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.