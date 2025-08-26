Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! First order of business:

IN THIS ISSUE: The Skims Face Shaper! Hannibal Lecter, beauty icon! The horror of Saran Wrap! Commodifying community! “Skin-loving” cosmetics! Cigarette lipsticks! $160 lipsticks! Beauty charms! Unbalding! Pagliacci-core! Martha Stewart skincare! & more!

Many, many people asked me for my thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s new Skims Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap. This is usually a sign that no one needs my thoughts. I mean, you get it: It’s a corset for the face, a post-op-without-the-op status symbol, an essentially useless scrap of “collagen fiber” fabric.

I did indulge The New York Times when it came calling on launch day, though. From the article:

Ms. Kardashian is “capitalizing on this look that she likely got with much more expensive, potentially invasive, treatments, and is trying to sell it to the general public,” Ms. DeFino said, with a product that “will just never give a consumer the result that they are looking for.” In Instagram posts about its new facial wrap, Skims nodded to #morningshed by recommending that its product be worn overnight — a suggestion that Ms. DeFino, the beauty writer, considered a “depressing” sign. “What that says to me is that this pressure to look beautiful has become so consuming that there is not even a moment of our day — while we are sleeping — that has not been commodified for the project of becoming more beautiful,” Ms. DeFino said.

Alas, most of my musings didn’t make the final cut — I had more to say about my time working on the Kardashian apps, how the Face Shaper plays on Persian plastic surgery culture, the glorification of aesthetic labor, why sleeping in this might backfire (beauty-wise) by interrupting sleep and the skin’s inherent repair process, etc. Let me know if you’re interested in reading the full interview. Maybe I’ll send it out for paid subscribers later this week?

Did you see former beauty brand founder Anthony Hopkins posted a video of himself in character as Hannibal Lecter wearing the Skims Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap? I’m fairly certain this was Kim- or Skims-solicited spon-con — his Instagram caption thanked them and Kim/Skims later shared Hopkins’ post on social — and I have two things to say here: 1) I did it first! I’ve been crediting Hannibal Lecter as the original sheet mask influencer since 2020. 2) Acknowledging the inherent horror of this product is a clever(ish) way for Skims to neutralize negative feedback/normalize the dystopian direction the beauty industry’s headed in. “This is something out of a horror film” isn’t a compelling critique of the product if it’s the point of the product.

On the subject of horror: TikTok’s Saran Wrap “meal prepping makeup” trend is very Don’t Worry Darling-coded.

Is it better to be Saran-Wrapped or chopped, though?

What the hell are “skin-loving” cosmetics? I talked to the legendary Andi Zeisler for Salon about the beyond-meaningless marketing term:

In a post from 2016, Wong uses the phrase “skin-loving” in the most obvious way, yet the one that hadn’t even crossed my mind: as another word for “gentle.” It’s a low bar that many products still don’t clear; as DeFino puts it, “The mission of the skincare industry is to destroy your skin as is and replace it with products.” “Product claims are usually [about] manipulating your skin into being something other than it is — younger, brighter, smoother,” DeFino says. “On a psychological level, it’s interesting to equate that with love. The romantic equivalent would be a partner who says they love you but also wants to change everything you are.” Which, I guess, means my hatred of “skin-loving” is just a relic of a time when epidermal hygiene was an abusive relationship.

Read In Full

Here’s a live podcast I recorded with Erika Geraerts of Fluff Beauty and Maeva Heim of Bread Beauty Supply, in which we discuss: Can a “community” centered around consumerism really be considered community? What happens when a brand’s stated purpose (say, challenging beauty standards) is at odds with its material purpose (selling products)? And more!

Also, not-so-funny story: I wore a Batsheva t-shirt that said BUTTERFACE to this recording, and then threw on a blazer last minute because it was chilly, and something truly horrible happened…

For The Established, Ria Bhatia went long on beauty merch — lip gloss charms, phone cases, water bottles, etc. Not only is this a backlash to the “sustainable beauty” boom, I told Bhatia, it’s a way for companies to turn customers into walking billboards — mini-marketers that pay brands for the pleasure of working for them.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton released $160 lipstick earlier this month and makeup artist Mary Phillips unveiled Lip Ciggy, a lipstick inspired by cigarettes. Together, these fulfill quite a few of my 2025 beauty predictions.

Magdalene J. Taylor “increase in women with pictures of themselves in clown paint on their [dating] profiles” for Many Such Cases. I told you Pagliacci-core was coming!!

“The Great Unbalding” may soon be upon us, Intelligencer reports, citing a new hair loss drug called PP405. Personally I found the fake before-and-after photos in this story to be quite tasteless!

Martha Stewart launched a skincare line. I’m bored. I am so bored. I cannot muster the energy to write about this; if I could, I’d probably focus on Stewart’s career pivot from home-making to body-making? Maybe zoom out to explore how post-feminism framed beauty as a woman’s natural domain after second-wave feminism challenged the idea of the home as a woman’s natural domain? Maybe touch on Botox parties as the new Tupperware parties? (A different kind of preservation!) Maybe tie in the above reference to Saran Wrap makeup?? But as it is I’ve written enough about Stewart’s beauty influence here, here, and here.

Sharon Chuter, founder of Uoma Beauty and Pull Up For Change, passed away at 38. I interviewed Chuter for The Zoe Report in 2019. Here’s one of my favorite quotes from our conversation:

“I’m going to create a movement of people like me, because guess what? We are the majority. All the misfits, all the people that have been told we don’t fit in — we’re always called the minority. You’re a different color, you’re a minority. You’re a different sexual orientation, you’re a minority. But put us all together, and we are the majority. I don’t understand how a true minority can actually tell the majority how to feel. So what I did is switch that around and give the minorities back their power, and that’s what I’m doing with Uoma beauty.” - Sharon Chuter

More recommended reading:

