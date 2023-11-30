Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of the The Don’t Buy List! This issue is packed — George Santos spent campaign funds on Botox! Beyoncé says her new fragrance has a soul! — and before I even get into it, I have three podcasts and a Kardashian documentary to share with you.

Last week I was a guest on I Weigh with Jameela Jamil. You can listen to our episode here. Below is a preview of me explaining how glazed donut skin maybe, possibly represents a sublimated desire to eat a donut in the age of Ozempic.

i_weigh A post shared by @i_weigh

Then I hopped over to the Unruly podcast — hosted by the incredible Kimberly Drew — to talk about beauty culture as “diet culture’s fraternal twin.” (Yes, the podcast is produced by hair removal brand Flamingo, and I don’t love that, but I really really really wanted to work with Kimberly, and I do love infiltrating industry spaces with industry critique, so I made a considered compromise.) Listen here.

meetflamingo A post shared by @meetflamingo

And then I rambled on to Erika Geraerts of Fluff for her podcast, Pretty Hard. Topics include my own fraught relationship to my appearance + the industry’s horrifying hyper-consumerism: “If we want to deal with sustainability, we need to address beauty standards, and why we feel compelled to consume so much, and manipulate our bodies so much. If these things are addressed, sustainability will be addressed. There are feelings driving our consumption." Here’s the link to listen. Finally: I’m in the new House of Kardashian documentary streaming on Peacock. (New readers might not know, but I used to create content for the Kardashian-Jenner Official Apps before it broke my skin and my spirit!!) The three-episode series mostly focuses on Kris Jenner’s momaging and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, but I appear here and there to explain Kylie Cosmetics or theorize about how the Kardashian-Jenners are redefining the American Dream as a dream of aesthetics… Here’s a horrifying cross-fade shot:

Stream on Peacock if you wish!

Anyway… onto the links.