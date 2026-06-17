FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

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Kathryn Grody's avatar
Kathryn Grody
2d

Omg! Im just so grateful for this information, which while horrifying, makes me ever more grateful for my ever changing human 79 year old facel! Wow look how many different people i get to be in one lifetime!!! We humans are getting stranger and stranger but im so grateful that your pov encourages me to embrace my age and exuberance and friggin aliveness! Onward kathryn

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Amelia Gray's avatar
Amelia Gray
2d

Thank you for the ever-needed reminder to embrace the many changing textures of my skin so that my kids don't feel like they need to fix THEIR skin.

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