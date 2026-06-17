Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! There’s been much debate about whether “naked” nails are the new status symbol lately — a signifier of wealth, class, taste, etc. But fingernails-as-financial-bracket-indictor is a tale (at least) as old as Tolstoy. From Anna Karenina:

“Levin was silent, glancing at the unfamiliar faces of Oblonsky’s two colleagues and especially at the elegant Grinevich’s hands, with such long white fingers, such long yellow nails curving at the tips, and such huge glittering cuff links on his sleeves, that these hands clearly absorbed all his attention and did not allow him any freedom of thought. Oblonsky noticed it at once and smiled. … ‘Yes, I could see poor Grinevich’s nails interested you greatly,’ Stepan Arkadyich said, laughing. ‘I can’t help it,’ replied Levin. ‘Try getting inside me, look at it from a countryman’s point of view. In the country we try to keep our hands in a condition that makes them convenient to work with; for that we cut our nails and sometimes roll up our sleeves. While here people purposely let their nails grow as long as they can, and stick on saucers instead of cuff-links, so that it would be impossible for them to do anything with their hands.’ Stepan Arkadyich smiled gaily. ‘Yes, it’s a sign that he has no need of crude labour.’”

Come for the classic literature, stay for the cutting beauty culture commentary. Anyway! Onto the links…

IN THIS ISSUE: A writing retreat for Literary It Girls! Cosmeticorexia! Collagen popsicles! Fertile faces! Ghost fat! New sunscreen! The aesthetics of White House UFC fights! Debordian spectacle! The smell of decline! Funeral makeup! Hot-washing! Butthole beauty updates! & more!

First order of business: I’m co-hosting a newsletter writing retreat with Molly Rosen and Brooklyn Writers Collective in upstate New York starting TOMORROW, from June 18 - 21. Be spontaneous! Join me! The retreat will include lectures on newsletter strategy and structure from me, creative workshops with Molly (whom I’ve personally taken many classes from over the years), and connection with fellow writers of all levels. Also: hikes, naps, wandering into town, shared meals, good snacks, good stories, s’mores, fire pits, summer skies and stars. Check out the class details here and let me know if you have any questions! I’d love to see you there :)

The BBC recently reported on the rise of “cosmeticorexia,” which “dermatologists and academics … define as having an unhealthy obsession with achieving ‘flawless’ skin from a young age, leading to an obsessive use of cosmetic products.” The first studies into cosmeticorexia note it’s also known as dermorexia — a term I coined and a condition I first covered in FLESH WORLD three years ago. From the BBC:

“As so-called cosmeticorexia is such a recent phenomenon, it is difficult to know the if there are any potential long-term psychological impacts, but Stefana says his latest research indicates there are crossovers with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), a mental health condition that causes persistent and intense shame and anxiety over perceived body defects. And even now, at such a young age, he warns, he has seen signs of anxiety and embarrassment in children as young as seven or eight years old who are displaying symptoms of cosmeticorexia. He says it can be so acute that ‘they do not want to go to school, because they feel so much shame. And that shame comes from comparing themselves to others on social media and not feeling beautiful enough.’”

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Summer beauty tip: Plump your skin by sucking on the pulverized, processed, frozen remains of a domesticated cow! London-based wellness spot Volonté just launched Pro Pops, “a new collection of popsicles” made with whey protein isolate and bovine collagen.

Or, turn your face into a fish fertility clinic. Biodance’s new Caviar PDRN Liposome Bubble Booster combines caviar (unfertilized fish eggs) and PDRN (derived from salmon sperm) in a formula that “penetrates” the skin. Sexy.

“The newest buzzword in the GLP-1 conversation is ‘ghost fat,’ a term used to describe people who continue to perceive themselves as larger than they are after weight-loss,” Virgie Tovar reports in her latest Forbes piece, “The Problem With Framing Fatness As A Haunting.” Read it, then follow it up with One or Two by H.D. Everett — a 19th century “metaphysical thriller” reissued by Mandylion Press, in which main character Frances loses weight via “a slenderizing séance” and “rather than dissipating, [her] unwanted bulk transforms into a double, a manifestation of her soul divided.” (Yes, that is the second 1800s novel rec in this newsletter.)

In her research throughout Kenya and Somalia, Beautywell founder Amira Adawe found that a combination of skin-lightening creams and weight-gain pills may be contributing to increased Cushing’s syndrome diagnoses:

“Many of these creams contain illegal and hazardous levels of mercury, lead, hydroquinone, and high-potency corticosteroids … When women use these heavy steroid-and-chemical mixtures over long periods, the consequences are aggressive. The steroids strip away the skin’s natural barriers and break down the subcutaneous tissue underneath. To counteract this gaunt, thinned appearance, many women turn to the informal market for unregulated weight-gain pills. Their goal is specific: they want to gain weight internally to achieve a full, ‘puffy’ face to mask the damage done by the creams … When a person combines high-potency topical steroids from skin-lightening creams with internal, oral steroids from weight-gain pills, their body faces a massive, hazardous overload of the hormone cortisol. During our documentary filming and ongoing research in East Africa, local doctors shared deeply concerning clinical data with me. Because of this extreme dual exposure to steroids, a significant number of these women are developing Cushing’s syndrome (or Cushing’s disorder).”

Layla Mahmood has more on this in the Observer: “‘Reverse Ozempic’ epidemic putting east African women at risk”. (Also: a reminder that a portion of proceeds from paid subscriptions to FLESH WORLD go to Beautywell each month! Upgrade here.)

The FDA approved a new active sunscreen ingredient — bemotrizinol — for the first time in over two decades. (Am I crazy, or should the FDA do more stuff like this and less stuff like rolling back asbestos protections and pulling proposals to ban minors from using tanning beds??) As always, I love Lindsay Dahl’s nuanced take on the topic.

I can’t stop thinking about the aesthetics of Donald Trump hosting a UFC fight on the White House lawn — a spectacular (in the Debordian sense) celebration of “traditional” masculinity that mirrors Mar-a-Lago Face’s spectacular celebration of “traditional” femininity. I’m working out my thoughts here by rereading Philippa Snow’s Which As You Know Means Violence (which focuses more on self-injury as art and entertainment) and MJ Corey’s Dekonstructing the Kardashians (which has a fantastic chapter on the overlap between Kim, Trump, and WWE — owned by the same company that owns UFC).

Speaking of Dekonstructing the Kardashians… It’s is our Lowbrow Book Club pick for June! And if you’re sick of this family after nearly two decades of their cultural dominance, fear not: Dekonstructing is a treat for those who hate and love them alike. In it, the sisters function as examples of postmodern theory in action — tools for understanding Baudrillard’s simulacra, McLuhan’s “the medium is the message,” Benjamin’s concept of aura, etc. Join the book club here.

Back to that UFC fight for a sec… Apparently, the Trump administration set size requirements for military personnel attending the event. “According to a screenshot of an invite shared on social media, ‘Ticket recipients are required to meet the DOD waist-to-height ratio standard of less than 0.55, as well as all service-specific physical fitness test requirements.’” Fight night is for docile bodies only! (Maybe we should read Foucault’s The Birth of Biopolitics for the next Lowbrow Book Club…?)

What does the decline of the American empire smell like? “Damp plaster, dust-softened wood, and pale light filtering through shuttered windows … elegant ruin and the residue of flowers left too long in their vase,” per Heretic’s newly restocked The West Wing Room Spray.

Welcome to “olfactory intelligence” — that’s what fragrance start-up Osmo calls its proprietary AI, which evaluates “the commercial potential of billions of scent molecules,” Glossy reports. Some of the company’s AI-developed notes include “Glossine, a floral, jasmine-like note promising longevity on skin and fabric; Melonpop, which purports to capture the complex fruity notes of a cantaloupe; and Tonkacloud, a warm, gourmand note proposed as an alternative to coumarin.” Also in development: Gridfuel, inspired by the increased greenhouse gas emissions generated by AI data centers, and L’eaudeplete, the scent of dwindling freshwater stores. (Juuust kidding about those last two. AI could never.)

Let us venture now, briefly, to FLUSH WORLD, a recurring segment tracking the evolution of the assthetics (ass aesthetics) category.

On X, influencer and writer Gabi Abrão (@/sighswoon) published a short, spiritually-minded guide to “lov[ing] and accept[ing] pooping as a concept”

NYX introduced the Fat Cheeks Butt Sheet Mask, sized for glutes and “packed with FAT goodness”

Another trend worthy of its own tracker is the Morgue Gaze (i.e., shout-outs to death in cosmetic marketing). Just recently: Heretic described fragrance notes as being “stitched together like cadaverous skin,” Pasty Man promoted its SPF with the taglines “FOR MEN WHO LOVE THE SUN BUT HATE TO DIE” and “LIVE FAST DIE YOUNG LOOKING,” and Tower 28 posted a review calling its concealer a “must have for my funeral.”

On a more serious note: Estée Lauder executive Kendal Ascher, who passed away in February at 56 years old, apparently died from a pulmonary embolism triggered by cosmetic filler injections, the New York Post reports.

“Hollywood Needs to Stop Hot-Washing Literary Adaptations,” writes the brilliant Maris Kreizman in LitHub. “Hot-washing is when source material that’s complicated has its edges smoothed out by the casting of conventionally hot people who are made to look conventionally hot in a way that clashes with the source material, and it’s ruining a bunch of recent literary adaptations whose characters are meant to seem a little more real.” I couldn’t agree more.

More recommended reading:

Finally, I’ll leave you with this:

I had to laugh at the headline of this Country & Townhouse feature on reducing facial redness — “Time To Get Even” — because what is skincare if not exacting revenge on your body for reacting to the conditions of your life??

You’re Gonna Die Someday No Matter How Young You Look,

Jessica