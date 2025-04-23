The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino

The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannah's avatar
Hannah
2d

Just want to say that every time your latest hits my inbox it makes my day!! I really look forward to your deep dives and am always stunned by the parallels you draw between the beauty industry and society at large.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica DeFino
Allegra's avatar
Allegra
2d

Amazing advice, as per usual. Love ending with, "It’s hard to make peace with your face!" 100%

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica DeFino
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica DeFino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture