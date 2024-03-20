A quick note to say I’m a guest on the Nymphet Alumni podcast this week!

Co-hosts Biz Sherbert, Alexi Alario, and Sam Cummins asked: “Are Sephora Tweens canaries in the coal mine of disintegrating self-esteem? Can the age of the multi-hyphenate sustain the explosion of celebrity beauty brands? Is self-actualization possible in a minefield of appearance optimization? Why is there such a thing as baby skincare?” Listen to our conversation — also featuring thoughts on the Tarte scandal, the difference between girlhood and childhood, and beauty influencer in-fighting — here.