Simulacra-Mania!

We’re back with a new name and a fresh episode of Mess World (formerly The Review of Mess): a podcast collaboration between FLESH WORLD (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: The “scandal” at the mental health start-up Selena Gomez started with her mother [6:30], a very dystopian NikeSkims launch at the New York Public Library [15:00], Pamela Anderson’s capitalist absorption [33:30], Doja Cat dreams of edible lipstick [38:45], the (Emily-predicted!) rise of the “Bodies on Bodies” trend [45:30], a Fashion Month beauty recap (Simulacra Skin! China Doll Hair! What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? Makeup! Dirt! Pepto Pink! Butthead Sunnies!) [55:30], a Labubu on Karl Marx’s grave [1:16:18], and the inane “ear seeding for cortisol face” discourse [1:21:15]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: “Sick People Are Sick” [Freddie DeBoer], Dekonstructing the Kardashians: A New Media Manifesto [MJ Corey], Love, Pamela [Pamela Anderson], What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? [Tubi]

Also: We’re on YouTube now, for those who prefer to watch their podcasts.

About the podcast: Mess World is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind FLESH WORLD, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

Subscribe to I <3 Mess

About the theme music: The Mess World theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.