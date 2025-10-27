On Tuesday, October 14th, a tale of two pussies unfolded.

First, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company, Skims, released a $32 thong adorned with plastic pubic hair. The Ultimate Bush, the brand calls it. (Ultimate as in the best of its kind, or final.)

Later that day, California governor Gavin Newsom posted a close-up picture of President Trump’s Time cover, with a portion of Trump’s neck blurred out and pixelated — the implication being, his neck skin looked like a bald, old, wrinkled vulva.

Neither surprised me. As a professional pube enthusiast, I’ve been writing about the beauty industry’s and the American government’s genital obsession for literal years. (See: this 2015 peak into Kim Kardashian’s laser hair removal regret, The Beauty Brands Backing Abortion Bans, my 2023 “box boom” and “butthole beauty” predictions, The Pubic Hair Poll, The State Of The Bush [AKA the pubeaissance], on Margiela’s prosthetic pubic hair as a detachable accessory — “Bush Barbie”!, Good Skin vs. Good Sex, “Your WooWoo, Your Choice”, anti-trans legislation, The Liberation To Labiaplasty Pipeline, on revisional labiaplasty, The Hole Debate 2024, The Hole Debate 2025…)

I hopped on Substack Live with

— a true fashion industry oracle! — last week to discuss both events. Below, rewatch our wide-ranging discussion of the build-a-bush era, Baudrillard and hyper-real beauty, rage-bait as a marketing gimmick, and what unites Kardashian and Newsom (namely, turning the pussy into a punchline).