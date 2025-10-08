Yesterday I sent out a link to “The MAGA Beauty Aesthetic Tells the Story of America Today,” an article published by Marie Claire UK which featured some of my insights re: how beauty standards factor into the right-wing political project. The story seems to have since disappeared from the Marie Claire UK site; the link now redirects to a piece on transitioning your skincare from summer to fall. Lol.

I’m not quite sure why it was taken down, but in light of this strange little development, I’ve removed the paywall from yesterday’s post. Because if you can’t get a political analysis of MAGA aesthetics from Future Media (which owns Marie Claire, Who What Wear, Homes & Gardens, and more), you can get it from FLESH WORLD 🙃.

Click through for my full-length Q&A on the topic, for free:

If you upgraded to a paid subscription yesterday in order to access this interview and would like your money back, just shoot me an email and I’ll take care of it!

Otherwise, use that upgrade to watch the recording of my hour-long Substack Live with

on

part of “The Substack Lives of a Showgirl” series the platform hosted last Friday. Our conversation touches on the billionaire relatability fallacy, the archetype of the showgirl, my plea for Swift to practice “emotional cosmetic transparency” (a “baby face” is also on your “Wi$h Li$t”, Taylor!!), Emily’s numerous tailoring-related complaints, and why the singer is, ultimately,

