When I heard YA author Kat Schneider describe her newly-released graphic novel, Someday Perfect — a coming-of-age romance set at a strict Christian sleepaway camp — as an exploration of “being a teenage girl, living under both the male gaze and the gaze of a higher being,” I knew I had to read it. (To be fair, I was going to read it anyway. Schneider is my future sister-in-law!)

The project of disentangling these gazes feels particularly relevant right now, even for the non-religious: Not only do they converge in that zeitgeist-y figure of the tradwife and conservative politics more broadly, but they’re omnipresent in contemporary beauty culture, where, over the past decade or so, a secularized “divine gaze” seems to have displaced the male gaze.

“If ‘sex sells’ was the unofficial advertising mantra of the Mad Men era, then ‘spirituality sells’ is the slogan for post-2016,” Tara Isabella Burton writes in Strange Rites: New Religions for a Godless World. Orgasm Blush, Better Than Sex Mascara, and the yes! yes! yes! Herbal Essences ads of the early 2000s gave way to Divine Skin Essence, Deliverance Serum, and the ritualized “soul care” routines of today — a shift that feels less progressive than regressive. (What is the God gaze if not the genesis of the male gaze? How is the quasi-religious pressure to appear pure, disciplined, good better than the patriarchal pressure to appeal to men?)

As beauty begins to matter more in society, and as marketers continue to position it as a moral duty and a path to meaning-making, “the beauty ideal is transforming into an ethical ideal,” argues philosopher Heather Widdows. She expands on this in her book Perfect Me:

“[The beauty ideal] provides a shared value framework against which individuals judge themselves morally good or bad. It is constitutive of identity and provides meaning and structure individually and collectively. Praise, blame, and reward are apportioned in accordance with it. Finally, engagement is virtuous, and failure is a moral vice.”

Maybe we could call the widespread (and still spreading) belief that one’s outer beauty reflects their inner goodness — see: Anne Hathaway aged well because she’s unproblematic, Karoline Leavitt didn’t because she’s evil, Amy Schumer gained weight because she’s a Zionist, Prince William went bald because he’s an asshole — the internalized God gaze.

Schneider’s Someday Perfect takes this vast, complicated concept and zooms in on one young girl’s early exposure to it. The main character, Meg, is the 15-year-old daughter of a Pentecostal pastor spending her summer at church camp — a sort of tradwife training ground that encourages modest clothing and weight management, and discourages makeup and tampons (because future husbands deserve unpenetrated vaginas). Meg grapples with “the rigid expectations of her faith” and the expectations of teenage boys as she falls for Danny, a fellow camper. Eventually, she questions which of these expectations are “God’s standards,” which are “man-made standards,” and which — maybe all? — are bullshit.

On the tradwife note: Though Someday Perfect is a graphic novel for young adults, I think the story’s specific, Pentecostal Christian POV makes it an excellent companion piece to the tradwife influencer thriller Yesteryear, the buzziest book of 2026. (May I suggest a mother-daughter/parent-child reading challenge?)

Ahead, Schneider and I discuss the male gaze and the divine gaze as intertwined systems of judgment, God as ground zero for contemporary surveillance culture, a leg-shaving loophole in Leviticus, Maybelline Great Lash-ing to high heavens, and more.

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DEFINO: You’ve said that Someday Perfect is about “being a teenage girl and living under both the male gaze and the gaze of a higher being.” I’ve never thought about it that way, but it’s such a good framework. The two often intersect, and then they often don’t. How conscious were you of this dual-gaze problem — being judged by God and by boys — when you started writing the book? Was that intentionally part the story, or did it come to you as you were writing?

SCHNEIDER: When I was writing, I was definitely not intentional with it. I was pulling things from my own childhood and teenage years, and putting them into an order I hoped made sense. When I stepped back from the outline of my story, I realized how intertwined my thought process was when it came to the all-encompassing religion that I grew up with, and just my regular teenage thoughts [about boys]. Growing up as a Pentecostal Christian, it was just a constant in my brain: God was watching.

DEFINO: It’s interesting to think about it through the lens of surveillance culture, which is such a normal thing now with social media. We’re surveilling ourselves and everyone else, and we’re putting ourselves out there to be surveilled. I grew up Catholic, and reading your book made me realize how the idea that God is watching you is sort of the original surveillance culture.

SCHNEIDER: Do you think that made it easier for you to put yourself out there on the internet later? I think about that sometimes.

DEFINO: Definitely. There’s an element of performance baked into religion, and performance was also a major aspect of a lot of my hobbies as a kid. I was doing beauty pageants, community theater — everything I did was a performance, and because everything was a performance, I never really thought about, like, “Who am I?” It was always, “Who should I be in this situation? Who should I play today?” So there are similarities there with growing up in a religious community; there’s such a focus on what you should do and who you should be rather than who you are.

SCHNEIDER: Yeah, there is. I’m sure all kids who grew up in the church feel that way. But also being a pastor’s kid — no shade to my dad — we did have to present ourselves a certain way.

DEFINO: Right, like the gaze of a higher power, the “Heavenly Father,” was mediated through your actual father, who was also your pastor. As a kid, what did you internalize about what a “good” girl should look like?

SCHNEIDER: I do remember begging to get my ears pierced, and I wasn’t allowed to until I graduated eighth grade. [My parents] knew a lot of people in the church would think that was wrong.

DEFINO: Because it’s drawing attention to the yourself? Or was it literally like, poking a hole in your ear is wrong?

SCHNEIDER: I’ll have to look it up, but there’s a specific Bible verse about not piercing any part of your body, and same for tattoos — it all gets wrapped up in a single verse.

DEFINO: Googling now… Leviticus 19:28? “You shall not make any cuts on your body for the dead or tattoo yourselves: I am the Lord”?

SCHNEIDER: Yes, something like that. And even earlier than that, I remember I wasn’t allowed to wear nail polish. It was seen as being vain, adorning your body in a certain way. Oh, and I remember certain bathing suits — bikinis — I couldn’t wear. My mom would tell me, “Oh, you’re not allowed to show your belly button.”

DEFINO: Your evil, evil belly button! No one can see that hole!

SCHNEIDER: Yeah, modesty in general — everything had to be a certain length, not too tight.

DEFINO: I didn’t have the modesty stuff pushed on me growing up, but hair was a very big deal to my father and his side of the family — I had to have long, beautiful, feminine hair. I’m thinking of that in contrast to not drawing attention to yourself. Because there is a certain amount of polish and attention to detail and feminine performance that’s encouraged, even amidst modesty culture, right? And there are certain practices, like maintaining and brushing and styling long hair, that aren’t seen as “adornment” in the same way as, say, nail polish, even though they are. Like, you weren’t allowed to reject adornment so much that you became a messy tomboy…

SCHNEIDER: Definitely. In my family, I could cut my hair, but dyeing it? No way. But being polished and feminine was important, which might have to do with old rules around wearing dresses to the church, stuff like that.

DEFINO: What about shaving? There’s a part in the book about shaving your legs — was that considered feminine and therefore good under the divine gaze? What makes shaving different than piercings, then?

SCHNEIDER: That’s a good point. It was never directly addressed, besides [body hair] being met with obvious disgust from other people — men and women, my friends, my dad. Doesn’t matter. It was like, Ew. And it’s still like that. It’s something I still have a problem with; I still feel self-conscious when I have prickly legs.

DEFINO: I know, me too.

SCHNEIDER: And I’m like, This is so ridiculous.

DEFINO: It’s the one beauty thing I really wish I could get over. It would save me so much time, money, anxiety. There’s a line in the book — a friend says to Meg, “You missed a spot shaving, ya hairy beast.” And it’s a joke, but it’s serious, and the idea of being a “hairy beast” is still so internalized for me. That phrase — is there a biblical reference there?

SCHNEIDER: I actually don’t know where that came from.

DEFINO: I love how in that scene, the judgment is coming from another young woman. It’s such a good example of how we internalize beauty ideals and then go on to police other people, almost as a way of helping them learn the rules. When women say they care about what other women think about their appearance more than they care what men think, I wonder if that’s what’s behind it. Like, beauty standards may cater to the male gaze, but men aren’t socialized to learn the rules of performing beauty the same way that women are — so favorable judgment from someone who knows the ins and outs of that performance means more, almost? I also want to talk about uniforms. In the beginning of the book, the girls are in their modest camp uniforms, and one says, “No boy will even look twice at us.” What were the conflicting messages you go about what God would want to see on you versus what a boy would like to see on you?

SCHNEIDER: The messages were extremely conflicting — you’re told that God wants you to be modest and cover up your body, but in order to, you know, keep the boys guessing!

DEFINO: It’s almost kinky.

SCHNEIDER: Yes! Like, Let them imagine, or at least, Leave it to the imagination. But then you’re still aware, as especially as a teen, that you should look feminine, and feminine means, you know, having an hourglass figure, and letting people know that you have a good figure, but modestly. It’s such a weird in-between, because you can’t wear a paper bag either, right? Then you’re seen as frumpy.

DEFINO: That makes me think of the scene where the teenage camp counselor girls serve lunch to the campers in the cafeteria, and their own lunch is what’s left over, but there’s barely any food left. An adult woman working at the camp brushes it off saying, “Well, anyway, we wouldn’t want to ruin your girlish figures, now, would we?” Was this pulled from your real life?

SCHNEIDER: Yeah.

DEFINO: How did you feel when that was happening? Did it strike you as odd?

SCHNEIDER: At the time, I didn’t really think about it. That was just how it always was.

DEFINO: Has that affected your relationship to your body over time?

SCHNEIDER: It’s interesting, because I always very thin growing up, and I’m still thin now, but I always knew that was a privilege. Now I enjoy working out and eating healthy, but in the back of my mind, I do wonder if that’s tied to the things I was told when I was younger.

DEFINO: The good/bad binary with food is so prevalent that we don’t even think of it as moral or religious, but of course it is.

SCHNEIDER: I had a lot of friends [in the church] who really struggled with their appearance and food.

DEFINO: It sounds like there were really mixed messages, too. Like the hourglass shape thing that you mentioned: you’re supposed to be thin in some areas and curvy in others, and you can’t show it off but you still have to have it, because even if the boys can’t see, God can.

SCHNEIDER: And let’s say you did have an hourglass I figure — there was a lot of emphasis on, Oh, your husband is really gonna love that when you get married. Lucky, lucky husband.

DEFINO: Again, it feels kinky to me! And, you know, objectifying. Because there is so much emphasis the body and sex in purity culture, but only insofar as how your body is going to please other people.

SCHNEIDER: They would divide us and speak to the girls and guys separately, but for the girls, there was a lot of emphasis on waiting until marriage to have sex, but also how good it’s gonna be: Don’t do it now, because it’s evil. But when you’re married, it’s what God wants, and you have to do it whenever your husband wants you to do it.

DEFINO: There’s so much overlap with these concepts of the male gaze and the divine gaze — even just the religious language used in the beauty space. “Holy Grail product” or “miracle moisturizer,” “skin savior” or “Deliverance Serum.” And the point of most of those products is to appeal to the male gaze in one way or another, and it’s marketed as, like, divine decree: Thou shalt be youthful and poreless or whatever. Your book made me think about the God gaze as the original male gaze, and they’re still so enmeshed today, even in seemingly secular cultural products.

SCHNEIDER: I really only started noticing it when I started reading your Substack. You think I would’ve noticed after having grown up seeing this language everywhere. Like, why are they calling it Holy Grail? That’s kind of weird.

DEFINO: Which makes it even more confusing when a church elder asks Meg if she cares more about her appearance “or what God says in His Word.” You’re told it’s wrong to care about your appearance more than God, but also that you have to care about your appearance if you’re going to please God.

SCHNEIDER: Is it’s extremely confusing. I don’t think it makes sense, pulling back from it. I don’t think anybody really had a straight view of things; they’d twist the Bible to fit their own agendas, as far as that goes. I’d never noticed how bizarre the two ways of thinking were. I think I would end up blaming myself for not being able to understand.

DEFINO: I love the slides where Meg daydreams about wearing makeup. The church elders are calling her a harlot and a clown, but there’s this romantic Mr. Darcy figure telling her, “You’re so beautiful.” Did you wear makeup at church camp at all?

SCHNEIDER: I wore mascara, and that was ok.

DEFINO: Was it secret?

SCHNEIDER: Oh, yeah. I have dark eyelashes, so no one could ever tell. It looked natural.

DEFINO: Why did that appeal to you, then? This is a huge question in the beauty space today, too. There’s a real emphasis on “undetectable” cosmetic work — but if no one can tell, what’s the draw? What felt good about it to you, at the time? Breaking the rules, putting the effort in?

SCHNEIDER: I personally was always terrified of breaking rules, but the general consensus in the world is that wearing makeup will make you prettier and more appealing to men. That was always in the back of my mind. Knowing that these people at camp wouldn’t be able to tell, I knew I could get away with it, but I still felt like I looked better and more appealing.

DEFINO: It’s funny, the difference between beauty standards versus beauty products. In the church, or even in academia, the beauty standard is that you shouldn’t wear makeup. In those environments, using beauty products can end up feeling rebellious or empowering or like you’re taking a stand — but then it’s like, the stand is just conforming to another, more conventional standard of beauty. My favorite line in Someday Perfect is, “I know none of us can ever truly be perfect, but is that God’s standard or a man-made standard?” In some ways, that’s the central question of beauty culture, too. We’re told all these beauty standards are objectively good — even things like facial “harmony” and the Golden Ratio, they’re imbued with both spiritual and mathematical significance. When did you start questioning the difference between a man-made standard and a divine standard?

SCHNEIDER: It was a very slow process. Like my character in the book, it definitely started in high school when I was first introduced to people who didn’t go to church. But I still wasn’t putting too much thought into it, it was just in the back of my mind. I would say in my 20s, especially in college, I was more of an adult and able to take a little bit of a step back at that point. I was going to a different church, I wasn’t going to my dad’s church anymore, and I realized I could form my own thoughts about things. But it’s still this very slow process.

DEFINO: Especially, I’m thinking, in regards to purity culture. Because so much of that has influenced the wider world — there’s so much purity culture in beauty and wellness, right, in terms of “clean” beauty and the “clean” girl look and just the performance of hygiene overall. And we have to talk about the tampon scene! Did the church see tampons as promiscuous?

SCHNEIDER: Not for my family specifically, but yeah. Talking to a lot of girls in the church, their moms wouldn’t let them use tampons — it was like, nothing should enter your vagina until you get married.

DEFINO: But would they go to the gynecologist?

SCHNEIDER: No!

DEFINO: What?

SCHNEIDER: To this day, I’ve not talked to my mom about going to a gynecologist. I had to figure that out by myself. A lot of it was just shameful to even talk about in a family context.

DEFINO: Who’s your ideal audience for this book? Who do you want to read it?

SCHNEIDER: I think ideally, teenage kids who grew up the same way that I grew up, or who grew up in an environment where they’re not allowed to think for themselves. In my book, I’m never trying to lead people on one way or another. I think everybody should come to their own decisions, but it would be cool if a kid picked up my book and was like, Oh, wait. Let me step outside of my comfort zone, step outside of the box that I grew up in.

DEFINO: I will say it also felt very cathartic to read as a 36-year-old woman. I hadn’t really thought about how my religious upbringing informed my beauty beliefs before this, and I wouldn’t have thought about the male gaze and the divine gaze in this way had I not read the book.

SCHNEIDER: Thank you for reading it!

DEFINO: Of course, thank you for writing it!

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. For more from Kat Schneider, subscribe to her newsletter Pretend I Never Sent You This. Order Someday Perfect here.