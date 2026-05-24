FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

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April Daniels Hussar's avatar
April Daniels Hussar
May 24Edited

This was such a great conversation! It’s wild to me how I did not grow up in a religious setting at all — in fact my mom was and is a super liberal feminist hippie — but I still have internalized a lot of the same messaging. So much resonates with what I remember thinking and feeling as a young girl, teenager, young woman … augh.

Can’t wait to read “Someday Perfect”!

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