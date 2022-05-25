ARSENAL
A poem.
ARSENAL
While
our nation mourns the innocent victims of the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
I am
personally victimized
I’ve had enough.
If only I could
turn back the clock!
I would
prevent wrinkles,
reverse skin issues,
save those
19 children and two teachers,
and
Revive
my
lifeless curls.
An arsenal of weaponry,
an arsenal of skincare products—
both are
anti-aging.
With this poem series, I am trying to hold the beauty industry accountable. I am trying to say, “Stop telling us to worry about wrinkles and pimples and stretch marks when we have shootings and abortion and war and living to worry about.”
With this particular poem, I am trying to show how our country’s culture of violence has infiltrated all aspects of modern life — how it shows up in our “arsenals” of beauty products and our skincare “regimes;” how it convinces us to “fight” acne-causing bacteria and “combat” fine lines. I am trying to show how our country’s culture of beauty glorifies youth — and yet, our country’s leaders have zero regard for the safety of our youth.
This about sums up my feelings:
And this, too:
I hope my deep concern and compassion come through.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.