The Butt Blush Boom

We’re back with a new episode of Mess World, a podcast collaboration between FLESH WORLD (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: The Listerine Strip beauty boom [8:50]; poultry inspiration on the red carpet [14:15]; cadaver fat injectables as a form of cannibalism [21:30]; invisible and/or ephemeral shirting [25:39]; the Gen Z pout [44:44]; Chappell Roan, Timothée Chalamet, Lindy West, and discoursing celebrity to death [52:53]; blush for your butt and the aesthetics of spanking [1:11:03]; Kevin O’Leary’s $12.9 million necklace [1:24:14]; and beauty products for female humanoids [1:31:00]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: “Can feathers ever be ethical? Stella McCartney is betting on it” [Vogue Business], “How organ and tissue donation companies worked their way into the county morgue” [LA Times], “Worried about how your body parts will be used? Here’s what you can do” [LA Times], “The cult of the dissociative pout” [i-D], “Everyone Is Botoxed & No One Is Horny” [FLESH WORLD], “A New Report Has Found That Chappell Roan Was The Target Of A Bot-Driven Online Attack” [Buzzfeed], “Lindy West’s How-Not-To Guide to Polyamory” [Slate], Women, Race & Class [Angela Davis], Metropolis [Fritz Lang]

Also: We’re on YouTube now, for those who prefer to watch their podcasts!

About the podcast: Mess World is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind FLESH WORLD, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

Subscribe to I <3 Mess

About the theme music: The Mess World theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.