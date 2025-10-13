Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! An avalanche of absurdity hit the beauty industry like, two minutes after I hit “send” on last week’s DBL, so there’s much to discuss. Onto the links…

IN THIS ISSUE: Rib removal! Neck lifts! Shame! Probiotic clothing! Margiela Mouth! Rowtox! ChatGPT’s shopping assistant! Tilly Norwood! Rhode’s under-eye masks! Wet dream skincare! Innuendo marketing! The ‘soft life’ to conservative pipeline! Old age prosthetics! Breast Cancer Awareness Month! & more!

The Cut ran an article called “I Fractured My Ribs to ‘Remodel’ Them and Cinch My Waist” last week. It reads like an ad for rib remodeling surgery.

“In terms of my body, I’ve always felt super-boxy and like I had such wide ribs. I was so unhappy … For payment [for the RibXcar procedure], there was a spring promotion going on since Dr. Sterry was introducing this new procedure into his practice. He was trying to get as much exposure as possible for it, so at that time, he offered RibXcar for $9,900. We also decided to add Lipo 360 to remove fat buildup along my abdomen, lower back, and upper back, which would have probably cost an additional $16,000. So altogether, including the anesthesiologist’s pay and the postsurgery garments, the final cost would have been around $27,000. However, since I work for Dr. Sterry and he was just introducing this really new procedure into his practice, I did not pay anything. … Now, my friends and family want to do RibXcar too. They see me changing my sizes for dresses and clothing, and they’ve known me all their lives. All of a sudden, I’m a new person with newfound confidence. I carry myself differently … I would definitely do this again. I can’t go back to what I was before.”

I noticed the same sort of ad-speak a couple months ago in another Cut piece on Ultherapy (“I Got This One Thing Instead of a Face-lift”). Both articles are part of the platform’s “Would I Do It Again?” series, which features as-told-to stories from beauty consumers rather than original journalism. Pretty irresponsible “reporting” from a major news publication, in my opinion.

The New York Times also went long on rib remodeling this week, in “Plastic Surgery Comes for the Waist.” The feature introduces Dr. Kazbek Kudzaev, a Russian plastic surgeon who pioneered a rib-fracturing technique that can shrink a waistline by up to three and a half inches. His motivation? Rib removal surgery, he says, poses considerable risks in terms of lung and respiratory function and therefore “contradicts the main principle of medicine, ‘primum non nocere’” — first, do no harm. Naturally, his concern applies only to the physical realm; he seems perfectly comfortable inflicting the psychological harm of a newer, more accessible “Barbie waist” procedure — yes, that’s really what it’s called — on women worldwide.

Now that ChatGPT is essentially functioning as a cosmetic consultant, its parent company OpenAI has launched Instant Checkout — a function that allows users to purchase suggested products directly from the AI agent. Glossier and Skims are part of the roll-out. Cue “ChatGPT Face” (or what I’m calling “Simulacra Skin”).

Tilly Norwood is the predictable last stop on the Instagram Face → Cyborg Skin → Meta Face → ChatGPT Face/Simulacra Skin train.

Another predictable outcome of living through/identifying with our frozen-in-time online avatars? The number of 20-, 30- and 40-something women getting facelifts and neck-lifts. From last week’s media diet alone: “A facelift at 28? Why young people are turning to plastic surgery” (via the BBC), “The Rise of the Mini Facelift” (via Airmail), and “Why I Got a Neck-Lift at 41 Years Old” (via — surprise! — The Cut’s “Would I Do It Again?” series). I originally wanted to publish a close-reading of that last one because it’s… concerning, I’d say, from a clinical psychology standpoint. For instance:

“I’m sure there are lots of people who have a lot of opinions. Oh my gosh, it’s the patriarchy or a certain beauty standard. Not for me, I didn’t do it for anyone else; I did it for me to feel like myself to look how I did pre-baby. It’s okay to want to look like the hottest version of yourself and do it for yourself, not anyone else.”

But I don’t have the energy to get into all that right now. If you’re 41 years old and really, truly believe that the desire to saw off a chunk of your neck skin and sew the remainder on tighter originated from the depths of your pure, unadulterated soul and not the culture around you — if you literally work in the beauty industry and have done seemingly zero research into how beauty culture influences people’s personal preferences!! — I can’t help you. Read Girard. Read Berger. Read Mulvey. Read de Beauvoir. Read McMillan Cottom. Read hooks.

Unrelated: Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò on having “the common decency to be ashamed.”

I loved Margiela Mouth, if only as a pivot point to talk about the state of beauty today.

At Paris Fashion Week, Margiela outfitted its models with orthodontia-adjacent contraptions that made their mouths look as if they were held open by the house’s signature four stitches. The reaction to it has been largely negative. Stella Bugbee called it “upsetting.” The look prompted critics to wonder if fashion hates women. And if this does indeed indicate that fashion hates women… how does the beauty industry feel about them, then? Because this is “beauty” today! Beauty transforms the face into billboard space. Margiela Mouth is a Rhode under-eye mask. It’s the Skims Face Shaper. It’s Fazit freckle tattoos. It’s Starface. It’s mouth tape! It’s the morning shed! It’s literal branding.

Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week, The Row — helmed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — served show-goers bottles of Litewater, “which advertises itself as ‘the purest water in the world,’” reports Emilia Petrarca for Shop Rat. “The company’s totally bizarre and intentionally confusing website explains that Litewater is ‘deuterium depleted’ and that drinking it regularly is ‘the easiest, most powerful anti-aging strategy that exists.’” Call it Rowtox.

Fashion brand Coperni launched probiotic-infused “skincare clothing.” Some easier, less expensive ways to support the essential bacteria of your skin microbiome:

go outside

garden/get your hands dirty

adopt a pet

have sex

make out with someone(s)

shower less frequently

exfoliate less frequently (dead skin cells are prebiotic)

use less skincare in general — especially “oil-clearing” products (sebum is also prebiotic)

reading Clean: The New Science of Skin and the Beauty of Doing Less by James Hamblin and applying the lessons within

But I do think it’s interesting that as “skincare” devolves into a form of fashion rather than care — see: glass skin, glazed donut skin, porcelain doll skin; trends that prioritize form over function — fashion is attempting to fill the care gap.

More in clothing-as-a-second-skin: Stella McCartney presented air pollution-absorbing denim on the runway (did you know dead skin cells clean the air too? and p. acnes bacteria produce antioxidants??) and Nivea partnered with Juicy Couture to launch a “skin like velour” tracksuit.

“Wet dream skincare” (i.e., a renewed interest in semen and sperm as cosmetic ingredients and the replication of “the money shot,” as

, in skincare ads) continues with Medicube.

medicube_global_official A post shared by @medicube_global_official

The company is promoting its polydeoxyribonucleotide products — or PDRN (an acronym my brain can’t help but read as “PORN!”), an ingredient derived from salmon sperm cells — with images of fingers pressing into juicy, gushing keyboard buttons. Get a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass serum!

See also: “Semen, sleep, syringes: The Tech Bro 2.0 manual to living forever” from The San Francisco Standard.

But maybe all cosmetic innovation starts with porn. First came bottled farts, then came bottled bath water, and now we have bottled breath. The new room fragrances from KATSEYE’s collaboration with 5 Gum are infused with the singers’ exhalations.

Innuendo is in! See: E.l.f. Cosmetics’ “Shut the e.l.f. up and plump me” spon-con and Redken’s “Leave It In” campaign starring Sabrina Carpenter.

Kamaria Jade wrote about “How ‘Soft Life’ Aesthetics Became a Conservative Pipeline for Black Women” for GROWN. For more on this topic, see Tressie McMillan Cottom’s New York Times opinion piece from last year: “How an Empty Internet Gave Us Tradwives and Trump.”

I’m obsessed with Kirby’s old age prosthetics in her music video for “Mama Don’t Worry.” Reminds me of the Cardi B Met Gala makeup that never was but better.

singkirbysing A post shared by @singkirbysing

Are you a Lowlife?

— “deep thoughts about superficial things” — with

and I?? This month we’re reading

. Live Zoom discussion on Monday, October 27 at 8pm ET. Join

!

Finally, I’ll leave you with my annual October spiel: It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month! You probably already knew that, though, thanks to the beauty industry’s yearly parade of pink ribbon-adorned products (many made with petrochemical byproducts of the fossil fuels that are driving increased cancer rates… packaged in plastic that’s also linked to cancer… delivered to stores and front doors with carcinogenic shipping fuel). This year, consider supporting the cause without purchasing something useless in the process. My personal favorite organization is METAvivor, which is geared toward research on stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, which my mom has. (Most money raised for breast cancer research goes toward breast cancer prevention and early detection; only about 2% goes toward research on stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.) Today — October 13 — is Metastatic Breast Cancer Day, so make a donation here. No need to get a tumor-themed lip gloss involved.

You're Gonna Die Someday No Matter How Young You Look,

Jessica