Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of the The Don’t Buy List! I have some thrilling yet mysterious news: I’m starting a beauty advice column. More details to come, but 1) it will be published on a different (larger!) site, 2) it will be free to read for all, and 3) I want to answer your questions. If you’d like me to address anything beauty-related — skincare routines! aging anxiety! injectables! ingredient claims! beauty budgeting! body hair! celebrity brands! filters! facial dysmorphia! a cosmetic company’s unsettling marketing campaign! your husband’s pubic hair preferences! your mother’s rude comment about your wrinkles! an influencer’s sad spon-con! supplements! pretty privilege! politics! plastic surgery shaming! being judged for getting Juvéderm! philosophical wonderings about the beautiful, the sublime, the ugly! anything!! — you can submit your question anonymously here.

The question can be as short or as long as you like, but it’s helpful for me to have some personal details to work with. Think: Ask Polly, Dear Sugar, Dear Baby, Dear Prudence. The submission form is completely anonymous. Feel free to use a catchy little sign-off instead of your name (ex: Signed, Chemical Peel Curious). I can’t wait to A your Qs.

Submit A Question

Anyway! Onto the links…

In this issue: Lil Kim covers Ebony! Kate Hudson is a damn liar! Extractive capitalism — for your face! The future of moisture! Makeup for wrinkles! Platelet serum! Ugly feet! Technology as a beauty idol! Spending your pension on anti-aging products! Buy Now, Pay Later Botox! Eight books on beauty as horror! Stop crediting Jia Tolentino for coining the term “Instagram Face”!!! And more!