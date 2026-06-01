If language molds minds and shapes beliefs — and it does — then maybe the reason we’re so screwed up about our skin and faces and bodies is because we call the stifling ideal they’re measured against beauty.

Enter: The FleshMatrix, an attempt at mapping what the word “beauty” meant this month — status signaling? political posturing? cosmetic coping? — via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:

COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)

HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)

DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)

POWER (class, wealth, status, politics)

Where do “spray tans for mental health” fall? What about naked nails? Is Rosie O’Donnell’s post-facelift poetry feminist or fatphobic? Well…