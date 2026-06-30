Calling the cosmetics industry the “beauty” industry is a bit like calling the 2A movement the “freedom” movement. That’s just not what that is.

Enter: The FleshMatrix, an attempt at mapping what the word “beauty” meant this month — status signaling? political posturing? hygiene? attractiveness? — via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:

COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)

HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)

DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)

POWER (class, wealth, status, politics)

Where does “bimbo stoicism” fall? What about Clavicular’s nose job? Is L’Oreal’s partnership with OpenAI — “We believe we can be more demanding of AI to augment our beauty consumers” is an actual quote from the actual press release — about skincare or customer control? Well…