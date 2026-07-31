The FleshMatrix: ClitTox, Crones, & A Class Action Juvéderm Lawsuit
A fun little chart mapping Cosmetics, Health, Desire, & Power.
For the sake of our humanity, we must stop calling what the beauty industry sells us beauty! (Even Jia Tolentino agrees.)
Enter: The FleshMatrix, an attempt at mapping what the word “beauty” meant this month — status signaling? political posturing? hygiene? attractiveness? — via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:
COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)
HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)
DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)
POWER (class, wealth, status, politics)
Where does MAGA fragrance fall? What about parasitic weight loss? Is The Hollywood Reporter’s “New Face of Hollywood” about desire or dominance? Well…
Quadrant 1 (Cosmetics / Desire)
A lipstick-shaped vibrator is now available at Ulta, so you can (literally) fuck your (symbolic) beauty products
OUAI launches leave-in conditioner with the tagline “KNOTTY GIRLS WEAR PROTECTION” (stolen from That Girl That Did Your Hair)
Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Kiss Theory lip balm “smooths the look of lips” for “a kiss-worthy finish”
Quadrant 2 (Cosmetics / Power)
Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular met a senior adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu at a nightclub in Israel; claims the advisor “suggested doing a gym livestream with Netanyahu”
The “New Face of Hollywood” is Frankensteined from the features of 14 white women (plus one Latina woman and one biracial woman), according to the Hollywood Reporter
A new Botulinum Toxin Type E injectable, Boey, lasts for just two weeks, allowing patients to “preview” the results of Botox
MAGA perfume companies promote “gender essentialism of the nose”
People want the cyclospora parasite to get “cyclospora skinny” from the “diarrhea diet”
Quadrant 3 (Health / Desire)
Halle Berry debuts Juicy Like A Peach, a vaginal dryness treatment to “relieve painful sex,” in collaboration with Joylux
ClitTox (a shot of Botox to the clit) can apparently “lead to improved arousal and desire”
Immortals is spending $2.6 million a year to study endometriosis, all because its very rich founder (Bryan Johnson) loves his endo-having girlfriend (Kate Tolo)
Quadrant 4 (Health / Power)
A class action lawsuit claims the makers of Juvéderm failed to disclose risks of “delayed-onset granulomas, leaving patients at risk of permanent facial disfigurement and serious health complications”
Megan Fox was “sick for two months from general anesthesia” after her boob job
The Wall Street Journal reports on the people who “ended up in treatment for anorexia” after using GLP-1s to lose weight
The menopause market is helping women “reinvent their crone years as their most powerful, authentic and healthy years,” writes Tressie McMillan Cottom
There was before I learned about Botox needles to the clit, and now there’s after I learned about Botox needles to the clit 🫥
omg bryan johnson's 1% vagina gf has endo...tea