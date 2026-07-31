For the sake of our humanity, we must stop calling what the beauty industry sells us beauty! (Even Jia Tolentino agrees.)

Enter: The FleshMatrix, an attempt at mapping what the word “beauty” meant this month — status signaling? political posturing? hygiene? attractiveness? — via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:

COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)

HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)

DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)

POWER (class, wealth, status, politics)

Where does MAGA fragrance fall? What about parasitic weight loss? Is The Hollywood Reporter’s “New Face of Hollywood” about desire or dominance? Well…

Quadrant 1 (Cosmetics / Desire)

Quadrant 2 (Cosmetics / Power)

Quadrant 3 (Health / Desire)

Quadrant 4 (Health / Power)

Read More: