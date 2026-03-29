Philosophers have debated the definition of beauty for centuries; after a decade in the beauty industry, I can confidently answer: Not this! Enter: The FleshMatrix, an attempt at mapping what the word “beauty” mystified this month — class performance? political allegiance? consumerism? hygiene? a bit of everything? — via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:

COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)

HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)

DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)

POWER (class, wealth, status)

Where does Denise Richards’ facelift fall? What about Alix Earle’s “sexy” new line of acne products? Is Planned Parenthood’s embrace of Botox about healthcare or desirability? Well…

Quadrant 1 (Cosmetics / Desire)

Quadrant 2 (Cosmetics / Power)

Quadrant 3 (Health / Desire)

Quadrant 4 (Health / Power)

Middle