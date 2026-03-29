The FleshMatrix: Kennedy Cosplay, Lunch Break Boob Jobs, & Sexy Acne Serum
A fun little chart mapping Cosmetics, Health, Desire, & Power.
Philosophers have debated the definition of beauty for centuries; after a decade in the beauty industry, I can confidently answer: Not this! Enter: The FleshMatrix, an attempt at mapping what the word “beauty” mystified this month — class performance? political allegiance? consumerism? hygiene? a bit of everything? — via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:
COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)
HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)
DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)
POWER (class, wealth, status)
Where does Denise Richards’ facelift fall? What about Alix Earle’s “sexy” new line of acne products? Is Planned Parenthood’s embrace of Botox about healthcare or desirability? Well…
Quadrant 1 (Cosmetics / Desire)
Denise Richards’ plastic surgeon gave her a lip lift she didn’t ask for “to make the mouth … sexier”
MAC leans into male gaze marketing with shirtless Rob Rausch campaign
The Bride x Heretic ‘Til Death Solid Perfume promises users “a slew of suitors”
Quadrant 2 (Cosmetics / Power)
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons “legitimizes and bolsters Trumpian anti-trans propaganda”
Cadaver fat injectables meet convenience culture, making the 30-minute lunch break boob job possible
Post-op status signaling (c/o prosthetics) takes over Fashion Month
Planned Parenthood offers Botox (as the makers of Botox fund the politicians defunding Planned Parenthood)
Carolyn Bessette Kennedy cosplayers sell out C.O. Bigelowe’s stock of 1.5-inch plastic headbands
Quadrant 3 (Health / Desire)
Quadrant 4 (Health / Power)
The FDA pulled a proposal that would ban minors from using tanning beds
Oura Ring releases the “first female-focused LLM” for AI chatbots
“Lead and carcinogens are found in hair extensions used by Black women,” CNN reports
Layla Taylor seeks treatment for Ozempic-related eating disorder
Middle
What a thought provoking way to do this! I of course love reading your analysis, but it's also fun to have space to read each headline and consider it's placement :)
I love your brain!!!