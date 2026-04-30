The FleshMatrix: MAGA Smells, Red Light Masks, & Love-Rage Blush
A fun little chart mapping Cosmetics, Health, Desire, & Power.
If beauty consists of “rituals of control,” if beauty is “necessary” to get ahead in the workplace, if beauty means “risking [your] health for a fling with fame”… then why do we keep calling it beauty?
Enter: The FleshMatrix, an attempt at mapping what the word “beauty” meant this month — class performance? political action? consumerism? attractiveness? a bit of everything? — via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:
COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)
HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)
DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)
POWER (class, wealth, status, politics)
Where does Ulta Beauty World fall? What about Brittany Aldean’s MAGA-friendly fragrance brand? Is the reaction to Coco Gauff’s Miu Miu campaign about style or class? Well…
Quadrant 1 (Cosmetics / Desire)
Fruit-flavored vaginal suppositories are here, courtesy of Juice
Brides and grooms are turning to GLP-1s to lose weight pre-wedding
Lushful Aesthetics offers HoleTox (butthole Botox) “to make receiving anal sex (bottoming) easier”
Quadrant 2 (Cosmetics / Power)
Ulta Beauty World is like “Disney World, But for Beauty Products”
Brittany Aldean turns a viral transphobic joke about gender essentialism into a “MAGA-friendly fragrance brand,” Vada
A Democratic strategist “wants Democrats to get hot,” USA Today reports
Coco Gauff’s Miu Miu campaign goes viral, with some calling her natural hair “undone” and “embarrassing”
Quadrant 3 (Health / Desire)
Sense’s sexual wellness products are now available at Target
Sakara markets fiber supplements to “make sh*t happen” with butt pics
Quadrant 4 (Health / Power)
Early research about red light therapy came from the US Department of Defense
Unapproved injectable peptides found to contain lead and endotoxins
For Trans Day of Visibility, protestors of the rightwing attack on trans rights staged a public hormone injection on the steps of Tucson City Hall
Dermatologists deny the existence of Topical Steroid Withdrawal
Middle
Obsessed with these graphics 😂