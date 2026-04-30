If beauty consists of “rituals of control,” if beauty is “necessary” to get ahead in the workplace, if beauty means “risking [your] health for a fling with fame”… then why do we keep calling it beauty?

Enter: The FleshMatrix, an attempt at mapping what the word “beauty” meant this month — class performance? political action? consumerism? attractiveness? a bit of everything? — via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:

COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)

HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)

DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)

POWER (class, wealth, status, politics)

Where does Ulta Beauty World fall? What about Brittany Aldean’s MAGA-friendly fragrance brand? Is the reaction to Coco Gauff’s Miu Miu campaign about style or class? Well…

Quadrant 1 (Cosmetics / Desire)

Quadrant 2 (Cosmetics / Power)

Quadrant 3 (Health / Desire)

Quadrant 4 (Health / Power)

Middle