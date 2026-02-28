The FleshMatrix: Manosphere Models, Erewhon Botox, & Hot Girls <3 Chinese Medicine
A fun little chart mapping Cosmetics, Health, Desire, & Power.
The beauty industry doesn’t sell beauty; it sells cosmetics. Cosmetics are semiotic tools; they can communicate wealth, health, gender, power, political allegiance, attractiveness, etc. The FleshMatrix is an attempt at mapping what the hell “beauty” meant this month, via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:
COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)
HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)
DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)
POWER (class, wealth, status)
Where does Martha Stewart’s makeup-at-the-gym routine fall? What about MAHA’s embrace of saunas? Or Glossier’s “You Smell Good” campaign? Was the Love Is Blind pilates drama about attraction or power? And how does Chinese Medicine as a “Hot Girl Aesthetic” factor into all of this? Well…
Quadrant 1 (Cosmetics / Desire)
“Horny Yearning Is The Season’s Hottest Beauty Trend,” per Allure
Martha Stewart wears makeup to the gym because “there’s men at the gym”
Glossier’s “You Smell Good” campaign says perfume yields social currency (compliments)
Quadrant 2 (Cosmetics / Power)
On Love Is Blind, Chris breaks up with Jessica because she doesn’t do Pilates daily
Quadrant 3 (Health / Desire)
Glowery launches Kissing Rash Remedy for post-makeout irritation
Kourtney Kardashian’s LEMME Bedroom Bundle includes supplements for intimacy and a sweeter-tasting vagina
Quadrant 4 (Health / Power)
Parents are feeding their babies sticks of butter to (among other things) give them better bone structure
Estée Lauder violates the Canadian Environmental Protection Act by not disclosing PFAS in its products
Middle
NYC aesthetician Delphine Breyne practices “restorative beauty” for patients affected by cancer, burns, trichotillomania, and skin-picking