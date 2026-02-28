The beauty industry doesn’t sell beauty; it sells cosmetics. Cosmetics are semiotic tools; they can communicate wealth, health, gender, power, political allegiance, attractiveness, etc. The FleshMatrix is an attempt at mapping what the hell “beauty” meant this month, via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants:

COSMETICS (products, physical appearance)

HEALTH (physical and psychological wellbeing, hygiene)

DESIRE (sex, attractiveness)

POWER (class, wealth, status)

Where does Martha Stewart’s makeup-at-the-gym routine fall? What about MAHA’s embrace of saunas? Or Glossier’s “You Smell Good” campaign? Was the Love Is Blind pilates drama about attraction or power? And how does Chinese Medicine as a “Hot Girl Aesthetic” factor into all of this? Well…

Quadrant 1 (Cosmetics / Desire)

Quadrant 2 (Cosmetics / Power)

Quadrant 3 (Health / Desire)

Quadrant 4 (Health / Power)

Middle

MORE FROM FLESH WORLD: