Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! I’ve been thinking lately that skin is really nothing but a rapidly-disintegrating layer of future-dust…

Anyway! Onto the links.

IN THIS ISSUE: My NYC relaunch party! Brazilian waxes and the surveillance state! Ozempic vulvas! Hole care continues! Taylor Swift perfume! Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour”! Make-believe Botox! Ulta tweens! The Forever-35 Face! The future of hand-lifts! Leg-shortening surgery! & more!

Are you in/around NYC? Come celebrate the relaunch of FLESH WORLD / the launch of

with

and I on Wednesday night (9/10) at St. Dymphna’s! We’ll be drinking, dancing, reading some absolutely unhinged fashion and beauty essays, etc. A small number of tickets are still available — get ‘em

and see you there!!

And if you haven’t yet, check out

. My promise to you: We will never promote this project by saying some shit like “books are sexy” or “hot girls read.”

UGLY GIRLS READ TOO

“Ozempic Vulva” is a thing now, according to The New York Post, and OB-GYNs are recommending patients “fix” their shrinking labia with fat grafting — a procedure in which “a doctor injects a small amount of fat from the patient’s thigh, abdomen or elsewhere in their body into the labia.” Totally normal society we’ve got here.

This Washington Post article about a European Wax Center technician wearing image-capturing Meta glasses — powered down apparently, but still — during bikini waxing appointments reminded me of

’s thoughts on “hole care” and the surveillance state: Technology teaches us to “surveil our own bodies,”

“This reliance on the phone as prosthetic consciousness is how the idealized version of an asshole — or a cock, for that matter, or a set of whatever lips you want to think about — comes into being, and how its beauty standards become so omnipresent that countless companies can market products meant to arrive at such a perfect hole.”

In other hole news: “Bottom care” brand Wype — which manufactures a gel that essentially infuses toilet paper with skincare ingredients? — raised $1.4 million in seed funding. There are two remarkable things about this story. One, this image of Wype’s married co-founders:

Two, this man’s last name is Khrapko. As in, Wype is a “crap co.” founded by a Khrapko. You really cannot make this up.

And elsewhere in the butthole beauty space, Megababe released a four-tier plastic storage tower to hold its specially-formulated anal soap (among other products).

Rumor has it Taylor Swift is launching a perfume. If I were her, I’d call it “You Can Run But Only So Far.”

Last week I wondered whether body-making has supplanted home-making as the primary site of socially acceptable/enforced gendered labor for women. And now we have Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” — an ‘80s-inspired anthem that uses the house as metaphor for the body. (“I spent a little fortune on the waxed floors.”)

Related, maybe: Playing Botox could be the new playing house!

“Ulta Beauty Invites Tweens And Teens To Celebrate Birthdays In Its Stores With New Party Program,” Beauty Independent reports. About a month ago I tried to convince my friend to put me in touch with her friend who was throwing one of these parties for her tweenage daughter in order to infiltrate and report on it but alas, it didn’t work out.

Via “The Forever-35 Face”, The Cut’s horrifying face-lift operating room scene report:

“‘When you look at someone else with an elite face-lift,’ one surgeon says to me, ‘all you should be thinking is, How did you age better than me? The goal is you want to look genetically dominant to other people.’”

Remember when I talked about “ambient eugenics” in the beauty industry on the pod? Yep. The article ends by looking to the future: Because face-lifts are so advanced now, the only indication of one’s true age

“remains a person’s wrinkled hands. But ‘not for long,’ one doctor assures me. ‘We’re doing amazing things with hands.’”

I called it over a year ago: Hands are the hot new body part to hate! Perhaps 2026 will be the year of the hand-lift?

Women who want to be smaller are flying to Turkey for discount leg-shortening surgery. Which reminds me: I never really wrote about leg surgery plot twist in Materialists. Should I? I have kind of a Kafka-inspired take…

Celebrity aesthetician and brand founder Sonya Dakar has been accused of “permanently damaging” and “destroying” clients’ skin. The comments on this video — from former clients, celebs, and other industry professionals — are wild.

On that note: Skin damage — which is sometimes the goal of aesthetic treatments, like peels and microneedling, since it provokes the skin’s immune response — can have consequences beyond the cosmetic. One recent study from the Yale School of Medicine found that skin injury (including lacerations and ultraviolet light damage) can trigger food allergies.

I talked to Sara Radin at Atmos for “The New Politics of ‘Clean’ Fashion”:

For DeFino, the challenge lies in polarizing narratives. “We tend to associate people on the right with ‘everything is toxic, nothing is safe, only use natural products,’” she said. Meanwhile, the establishment press often suggests that chemical concerns are overblown, framing synthetic ingredients as mostly safe. “‘Everything is safe, there’s no such thing as a bad chemical.’ These are both pretty extreme positions,” she said. “The truth is somewhere in the middle.”

Continue Reading

More recommended reading and listening:

Finally, I’ll leave you with this: a visual representation of the waste that accelerating beauty standards create, posted by a dermatologist and captioned, “It’s OK to evolve.”

But, like… Is it?? Is it OK to evolve into people who prioritize the individual pursuit of aesthetic perma-youth above (almost) all else?? I’m worried about us, babes!

You’re Gonna Die Someday No Matter How Young You Look,

Jessica

Cover photo: Kealan Burke on Unsplash