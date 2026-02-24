Tyra Banks has a five-head.

It’s a flaw, but it’s fine. Better than fine, even. It’s what makes Banks — supermodel, creator of America’s Next Top Model, and subject of the new Netflix documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model — “flawsome.”

Along with “smizing” and “tooching,” Banks coined the term “flawsome” on the set of ANTM, the model-molding reality show that aired from 2003 to 2018. In later seasons, she encouraged contestants to identify a flaw — a large forehead, freckles — and reframe it as an asset; something to set them apart in a sea of homogeneously beautiful women. “Flaws are awesome,” Banks said. “So, flawsome! I love making up a word.”

At the time, it seemed to symbolize a break from Banks and her fellow judges’ often violent fixation on physical perfection. (Contestants were body-shamed, coerced into unwanted cosmetic procedures, subjected to scalp-damaging hair treatments, hospitalized for hypothermia following grueling shoots, etc.) But in practice, flawsomeness was less about defying beauty standards than putting a feel-good spin on compliance.

Implicit in the concept of flawsome was a caveat: A model’s flaw could only function as beauty capital if the model embodied the ideal in every other way: thin, young, smooth, and taut, with otherwise symmetrical and/or desirable features. Which is, of course, how beauty standards have functioned for much of history.

Philosopher Heather Widdows writes in Perfect Me: Beauty As An Ethical Ideal:

“In some contexts so much value is placed on skin tone that the failure to meet other features is negated: ‘fair skin makes up for other bodily flaws.’ In other contexts the opposite is true. For instance, skin color may be irrelevant as long as other features — for example thinness — are met. … That some features matter less in some contexts does not shake the dominance of the ideal as some of the key features are always required, in some or other combination. For example, it is possible to be bigger, if you are also firm, smooth, and young. It is less likely you will be considered beautiful, or just good enough, if you are bigger and hairy and have cellulite and jowls.”

And so, with flawsome, Banks cloaked the limitations of beauty culture in the language of liberation.

The portmanteau has since fallen out of favor, but its lesson lives on. In the post-Instagram Face era of algorithmic beauty, flawsome is the dominant ideal for people who like to see themselves as challenging the dominant ideal (or who do genuinely challenge one or some aspect[s] of the dominant ideal). Flawsome is a makeup-free Pamela Anderson selling skincare and haircare and supplements. It’s “perfectly imperfect” veneers. It’s body positive influencers shilling for Botox and silver influencers pushing promo codes for retinol. It’s “French girls keep their lower bleph” and “bad features, good facial harmony” and reapplying freckles with a pen post-foundation. It’s “messy girl makeup” atop strategically applied concealer, a logoed pimple patch on glazed donut skin, an acne reveal in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. Flawsome is the satisfaction of rejecting beauty norms and the safety of embodying “some of the key features … required, in some or other combination.”

In Reality Check, the ANTM judges apparently “reckon” with their lowest moments by repeating, “It was a different time.” Was it, though? Since 2003, have the conditions of beauty culture been materially improved, or just linguistically improved?

