Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! I came across this post on X the other week and found it entertaining if inaccurate:

I’d argue that the beauty industry is actually at the start of its plasma phase. See: Bryan Johnson, PRP therapy for hair loss and under-eye circles and acne scars, plasma-themed offerings from U Beauty and Perricone MD and Dr. Diamond’s Metacine and Dr. Barbara Sturm (Blood Cream!!!), etc.

Anyway! Onto the links…

IN THIS ISSUE: Is plastic surgery a “personal choice”? Do kids really care about wrinkles? Mac ‘n’ cheese lip gloss! My go-to hair mask! Aging gracefully! AI alienation! The ideal of imperfection! Alix Earle regrets her veneers! Ami Colé is closing! & more!

Did you catch NPR’s It's Been a Minute with B.A. Parker yesterday? I was a guest! We talked about the “Love Island” look, aesthetic inflation, “good” work, “bad” work, and the limits of personal choice as a framework for plastic surgery. Listen to the full segment here.

I also chatted with Anna North of Vox about “What beauty companies are selling to kids.” An excerpt:

Vox: If outrage about Sephora tweens just feeds into more marketing, what is a good social response to some of the trends that we’re seeing? DeFino: When we see our adult behaviors mirrored back to us by children, we can see some of the absurdity of it, and we can see some of the danger of it. I don’t think a correct or useful response is to be like, Okay, we’ve got to stop young girls from doing this. We have to look at ourselves. We have to look at the adult beauty culture that we have created and we’re participating in and we’re perpetuating. And if we don’t think that is something for a young girl to see or to participate in, we have to be part of the project of dismantling that, not just for young girls, but for all women. This is a problem for adults to solve, and we’re not going to solve it by pointing and laughing at children and saying, look at how dumb they are. They care about anti-aging because you care about anti-aging, and it’s just as ridiculous when you do it, because you are hurtling toward death. It’s not going to change if you have a few fewer wrinkles.

Continue Reading

And if I may be annoying and brag for a minute: In her intro, North says that reading this newsletter “has probably saved [her] thousands of dollars on skincare.” Which makes a $6/month subscription sound like a compelling deal, no??

Thus far, July has been a barf-worthy smorgasbord of food-themed beauty products: Panera x Holler and Glow S’Mac and Cheese Lip Balm, the return of Chipotle x Wonderskin Lipotle lip stain, a new Glossier x Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Balm Dotcom.

Truly makes my stomach hurt.

If you aren’t sick of analyzing this trend yet — I am! But it persists, and so do I! — check out a new interview I did with Germany’s Die Zeit Magazine on the snackification of cosmetics.

Ironically, my own approach to beauty is very food-forward, but in a non-commodified, No Logo, no-plastic-was-created-in-the-making-of-this-deep-conditioner kind of way. E.g., my hair was feeling particularly scraggly and sun-fried this week so I DIYed a (very good) hair mask:

One avocado

One tablespoon honey

Two tablespoons olive oil

Mash & mix together

Apply to clean/damp hair

Wait 30 minutes or so (I personally wrap a garbage bag around my head to avoid ruining a towel/dripping avo mush everywhere while I wait)

Rinse out

H&M has released its first campaign featuring AI models — or “Digital Twins,” as the company calls them.

“H&M thinks by being up front about its use of AI and involving different stakeholders in the process, it can use AI models in a way that doesn’t alienate them or consumers,” Business of Fashion reported back in March — and I’ve said this behind the paywall before, but is this not literal, definitional alienation? Like everyone else, I recently read Walter Benjamin’s 1935 essay “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction”, and H&M’s AI enterprise makes me think of this passage in particular:

“The film actor,” wrote Pirandello, “feels as if in exile—exiled not only from the stage but also from himself. With a vague sense of discomfort he feels inexplicable emptiness: his body loses its corporeality, it evaporates, it is deprived of reality, life, voice, and the noises caused by his moving about, in order to be changed into a mute image …” The feeling of strangeness that overcomes the actor before the camera, as Pirandello describes it, is basically of the same kind as the estrangement felt before one’s own image in the mirror. But now the reflected image has become separable, transportable. And where is it transported? Before the public. Never for a moment does the screen actor cease to be conscious of this fact. While facing the camera he knows that ultimately he will face the public, the consumers who constitute the market. This market, where he offers not only his labor but also his whole self, his heart and soul, is beyond his reach.

Digital Twins add more layers of alienation to this — alienation of the model from the body, of the body from the image, of the image from any lingering “aura,” in Benjamin’s words, of authenticity (“that which withers in the age of mechanical reproduction is the aura of the work of art”). Jörgen Andersson, H&M’s chief creative officer, believes that “in time, people will not think twice about AI-generated imagery.” And Benjamin would agree! Mankind’s “self-alienation has reached such a degree,” he wrote, “that it can experience its own destruction as an aesthetic pleasure of the first order.”

Will “An Imperfect Ideal” emerge as a backlash to AI-generated perfection? I talked to reporter Divya Venkataraman for T Magazine Australia about the allure of “unconventional” beauty and the absurdity of manufactured flaws.

Ami Colé is closing. “Instead of focusing on the healthy, sustainable future of the company and meeting the needs of our loyal fan base, I rode a temperamental wave of appraising investors — some of whom seemed to have an attitude toward equity and ‘betting big on inclusivity’ that changed its tune a lot, to my ears, from what it sounded like in 2020,” founder Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye wrote in The Cut. “And while my story isn’t unique, it still hurts to watch an industry preach inclusivity while remaining so unforgiving.”

More recommended reading:

Finally, I’ll leave you with this: My Instagram explore page is an endless scroll of posts celebrating Emma Stone’s (alleged) “undetectable” plastic surgery glow-up.

So… You can detect it, then?

You’re Gonna Die Someday No Matter How Young You Look,

Jessica