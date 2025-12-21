Hello and welcome to another edition of THE DON’T BUY LIST! About those Christopher Anderson Vanity Fair portraits of Trump’s inner circle...

J.D. Vance, Karoline Leavitt, Susie Wiles, and Marco Rubio by Christopher Anderson for Vanity Fair

I like them. These are people who’ve cast themselves as gods: deciding who lives and who dies, who eats and who starves, who’s allowed access to elective cosmetic surgery and who’s denied access to gender-affirming healthcare. By highlighting their ordinary human features — pores, wrinkles, scars, skin texture, even post-injectable puncture marks — Anderson recasts them as ordinary human beings; their cruelty as banal as a blemish. Call it The Zone of Skinterest.

Of course, beauty culture must flatten everything. On social media, it flattened Anderson’s work down to the level of a Disney cartoon. I saw a lot of takes along the lines of, “This is how you age when you’re evil” or “You can see the evil oozing out of their pores,” which I think says more about our alienation from our own bodies than anything else. To see the merely human as subhuman — to see so-called “ugliness” as proof of moral rot — isn’t a win for the left! It’s Nazi ideology.

And as Anderson said in a Washington Post interview about the portraits: “If presenting what I saw, unfiltered, is an attack, then what would you call it had I chosen to edit it and hide things about it, and make them look better than they look?”

Anyway! Onto the links…

IN THIS ISSUE: Looksmaxxing message boards! Moralizing“natural” aesthetics! RFK FDA updates (one good, one bad)! What’s going on with brows right now? Seth Meyers lives for red light therapy! Medspa violations! Babies “playing facelift”! Sephora phasing out supplements! No-moisture therapy! Pro-Botox is the new anti-aging! Pro-third eye is the new anti-Botox! Glossier aims for “Mad Men” and misses! & more!

Speaking of subhuman: The young men behind “looksmax.org” have “devised a superficial online rubric for judging people’s looks, grading them on a scale from ‘Subhuman’ (hideously ugly) to ‘Tera Chad’ (unattainable aesthetic perfection),” the New York Post reported last week. I wondered if the Post’s coverage might be a bit sensational, so I went to the site myself to see how active it was… and the answer is, sadly, very. Yesterday’s posts include replies to threads like “Skin mega guide” (from user “Aryan Incel”), “I hate my shit genetics so much I might as well overcome them,” and “Should we genocide all [women] under 5’2 to avoid the birth of manlet incels?” Sickening, but strangely familiar… What is “I hate my shit genetics so much I might as well overcome them” but the plainly-stated subtext of the more mainstream-friendly “I have hereditary under-eye bags and want a blepharoplasty”?

I talked to Cigdem Toprak for Republic of Beauty & Power about working with the Kardashians, manufacturing beauty standards, and the moralization of “natural” aesthetics as tech takes over the world. Read our interview here!

Seth Meyers and Sabrina Carpenter donned Shark CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling+LED Anti-Aging and Skin Clearing Face Masks on a recent episode of “Day Drinking.” Meyers said the mask made him feel “alive.”

Ah, yes. The picture of human flourishing.

What’s more surprising than RFK’s FDA rolling back consumer protections against formaldehyde — a carcinogen sometimes found in hair straightening treatments that may disproportionately endanger Black women? The fact that RFK’s FDA actually seems poised to approve a new sunscreen ingredient soon.