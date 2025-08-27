FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Rhodes's avatar
Sharon Rhodes
5d

FLESH WORLD sounds almost as gross as the beauty industry! So perfect, and way more appropriate than beauty review which sounded like it could be a newsletter that made recommendations for this filler vs that filler.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica DeFino
Candice Wuehle's avatar
Candice Wuehle
5d

So Cronenberg I LOVE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica DeFino and others
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica DeFino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture