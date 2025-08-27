Call me Meghan Markle or HBO (Max). I’m rebranding again.

Introducing FLESH WORLD: the same newsletter you’ve known and loved or hate-read — first as The Unpublishable, then as The Review of Beauty — now with a brand new name and graphics that make me squeal with delight. (Thank you,

!)

Is it ridiculous to rename this project for the third time in five years? Yes! But being wrong is kind of my brand. I started out writing for the Kardashian-Jenner Official Apps before realizing the error of my ways (2015; I’m sorry I ever pushed Kylie Lip Kits on you people). I launched a line of all-natural face oils before considering consumerism might not be the answer (2017). I quit my clean beauty column at HelloGiggles when it hit me that beauty standards are more “toxic” than any particular beauty product (2021). I like that I can recognize my missteps — existential, aesthetic — and course-correct. Not being attached to my own rightness is probably one of my better qualities.

Anyway, this newsletter was always meant to be FLESH WORLD. It’s the name I originally had in mind when I pivoted to The Review of Beauty last year. I let myself get talked out of it, but couldn’t let go of it in my heart <3 and a recent “Twin Peaks” rewatch reignited the flame. Something about FLESH WORLD seems better suited to the vibe here… a little absurd, a little perverse, a little tongue-in-buccal-fat-full-cheek.

FLESH WORLD also makes me feel giddy about writing beauty culture critique again, which is something I haven’t felt for a bit now. I don’t know, doesn’t the beauty industry read like a parody of itself lately? The subtext is the text! The ethos is the aesthetic! It’s dystopian, depressing. Not exactly inspiring. FLESH WORLD gives me direction: What does it mean to live in a world where we’re simultaneously obsessed with our flesh and alienated from it? How do we exist in that world, fully and meaningfully? Are other worlds possible? If not, can we self-soothe by wallowing in the weirdness of this one??

Don’t worry, this will remain — as the Herald once put it — the newsletter “the beauty industry fears.” Expect practical, philosophical, psychoanalytic explorations of beauty culture; don’t expect retinol recommendations. (Retinol won’t work in the face of your mortality.) I do have some fun new features planned, but my core content will stay the same: independent beauty reporting that isn’t beholden to brands, advertisers, algorithms, or affiliate sales.

To celebrate the new name, I’m offering 20% off paid subscriptions today — that’s $4.80/month down from $6/month, or $53.60 for the whole year. In other words, you could buy a mere 1.2 fluid ounces of Baccarat Rouge 540… or literally five yearly subscriptions to FLESH WORLD.

Welcome to FLESH WORLD. Let’s hope this name sticks ;)

-Jessica

P.S. There will be a relaunch party. Wednesday, September 10 in NYC. Save the date. Details to come!