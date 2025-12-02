Welcome To Placenta University

We’re back with a new episode of Mess World, a podcast collaboration between FLESH WORLD (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: Our Doppelgänger discussion last night with the

, Emily’s Kim K body paint prediction came true [5:25], a wave of anti-plastic surgery essays on Substack [9:00],

[19:45], a wide-ranging rant about Rini, Shay Mitchell’s skincare brand for kids [29:30],

[43:20],

cosmetic transparency [52:40], the shadow side of fast fashion [1:08:32], The Costume Institute’s Spring 2026 Exhibition —

— sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos [1:15:00], Jennifer Aniston’s

[1:29:00], and

[1:32:50]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: “Is it weird facelifts are becoming normalized, or am I being too judgmental?” [The Guardian], “Shay Mitchell’s Kid Skin Care Line Isn’t That Deep. Neither Was Your Childhood Beauty Obsession.” [Glamour], “I’m getting ads for beauty products for my baby. Infants don’t need skincare – do they?” [The Guardian], “Hair and skin care products expose kids to hormone disrupting chemicals, study finds” [NPR], “Growing skincare use by children is dangerous, say dermatologists” [BBC], “What experts want you to know about Ozempic earlobes” [Hello], clothing waste in Ghana [Instagram], The House of Beauty: Lessons From The Image Industry [Arabelle Sicardi], “My Gucci Addiction” [GQ]

Also: We’re on YouTube now, for those who prefer to watch their podcasts.

About the podcast: Mess World is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind FLESH WORLD, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

Subscribe to I <3 Mess

About the theme music: The Mess World theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.