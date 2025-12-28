Warning: This post is too long for email! Click here to open in browser.

2025 was the CO2 laser treatment of years: ablatively painful and often grotesque. As it comes to a close, I thought I’d mark the months gone by with a look back at my 2025 beauty trend forecast, which prompted replies like “Christ” and “this makes me feel ill” at the time of publishing.

Ahead, how FLESH WORLD’s predictions for 2025 fared against the reality of 2025.

What I Predicted:

The coming year is all about the unsettling perfection of STEPFORD SKIN. It’s Instagram Face meets dollcore beauty meets tradwife ideology, a continuation of cyborgian beauty standards with a can’t-quite-put-my-finger-on-what’s-weird-here vibe (think: Megan Fox as an AI assistant in the new film Subservience, no prosthetics needed; Lindsay Lohan’s new face). When the body is viewed as machine, it’s fine if it wasn’t pre-programmed with the perfect features — it can be reprogrammed with the perfect features! Advancing technology makes for undetectable if uncanny cosmetic work, with a focus on symmetry, smoothness, and agelessness. (Robots don’t wrinkle.)

What Happened:

This one is less of a “trend” and more “the baseline condition of beauty culture now.” From beloved celebrities to your local real estate agent, “everyone” seemed to debut a “new face” this year (the same vaguely cyborgian one). Old people reprogrammed themselves to look like young people and young people reprogrammed themselves to look like… tighter young people, thanks to advancing facelift technology. Cosmetic genetic reprogramming was big, too, as were AI-generated beauty icons (Tilly Norwood, “digital twins,” New Beauty’s simulated models). Symmetry remained relevant via “facial harmony” and TikTok’s “33 33 33 face filter” — both descendants of fascist-adjacent aesthetic eugenics.

What I Predicted:

Feelings are a luxury in the era of the girlborg. As we aesthetically dehumanize, we’ll attempt to re-humanize by PURCHASING FEELINGS THROUGH PRODUCTS. I’ve said it before: Fragrance is popular because it’s as close as it comes to mass-producing and consuming emotions (see Charlotte Tilbury’s “Fragrance Collection of Emotions” — including scents to enhance feelings of “love” and “seduction” — which launched in April). That potential will be harnessed by other categories; consider Fluff’s latest blush launch, with shades names like Nervous and Shy and colors inspired by the physiological effects of… feeling a feeling. To this point, NEUROCOSMETICS will also continue to grow. We may even get the first THERAPIST-DEVELOPED BEAUTY LINE, perhaps through a celebrity partnership (imagine a cross between Jonah Hill’s film collaboration with Phil Stutz and Lili Reinhart’s beauty brand with Dr. Mamina Turegano).

What Happened:

Exactly this. There were the usual suspects, like Rare Beauty’s “Feel Seen” Fragrance Mist, but brands entirely dedicated to manufacturing feelings debuted this year, too, like Fel Beauty — pronounced “feel” — which spikes its products with “a proprietary complex intended to boost endorphins.” On the therapist-developed beauty brand front, 2025 delivered not one but two. Licensed therapist Erin Piper launched skincare line Saint Crewe in October and in November, Dr. Amy Wechsler — a dermatologist and psychiatrist — opened Spotless, a clinic “that aspires to be the Drybar of acne care,” per the New York Times.

What I Predicted:

Consumers will double down on ACCESSORIES FOR PRODUCTS. Treating products as pets or dolls or even extensions of the self will be commonplace — people won’t hesitate to get a phone case for their lip balm and adorn jars of eye cream with little charms and tote tubes of moisturizer around in specialized purses, furthering Western society’s objectification of the human and humanization of the object.

What Happened:

So. Many. Accessories. So, so many accessories. Like… a concerning amount.

What I Predicted:

PERFUME will get one more big year before slowing. We’ll see an increase in reports on the negative health effects of PHTHALATES in fragrance, but due to pushback against incoming U.S. Health Secretary RFK Jr. and the MAHA movement, health concerns will be downplayed and discredited by mainstream media and liberal consumers.

What Happened:

Business of Fashion summed it up best last week: “In 2025, fragrance dominated the industry once again … But signs of a less frenzied fragrance market in 2026 are on the horizon.” Told ya! This year, NPR and CNN both reported on the potential harms of phthalates in consumer products like fragrance, and Lindsay Dahl covered the issue extensively in her August release, Cleaning House. I even received a question about fragrance-induced illness through my Ask Ugly column, which I answered in October over at the Guardian. When I shared the article on Instagram, anti-perfume comments abounded.

What I Predicted:

After his success in the fragrance category, President Trump will expand his beauty empire — perhaps with a DEODORANT or BODY WASH? I also wouldn’t be surprised to see a J.D. VANCE-BRANDED BEARD OIL or LASH SERUM (“Feminist BackLASH by J.D. Vance”? jk…), or even an USHA VANCE WELLNESS LINE.

What Happened:

This one was a joke — but still, I wasn’t entirely wrong! Trump released a few new fragrances this year and also introduced TrumpRx, which will apparently bring cheap weight loss drugs to the masses in January.

What I Predicted:

The SURVEILLANCE STATE comes for skincare with the normalization of UV SKIN SCANNERS and AI ANALYSIS MACHINES, which use ultraviolet light and artificial intelligence to detect skin “issues” not yet visible to the naked eye.

What Happened:

Yup. This year L’Oréal introduced the “AI Beauty Assistant” BeautyGenius and the Cell BioPrint Portable Lab, which “is claimed to assess key biomarkers to predict future signs of aging (ex: potential development of dark spots), assessing the skin's longevity (by providing an estimated biological age, which reveals how fast the skin is aging) and a determination of responsiveness to various active ingredients.” People also flocked to ChatGPT to ask, “Am I hot?” and “How can I be hotter?”

What I Predicted:

The new “high maintenance to be low maintenance” will be NATURAL TO BE UNNATURAL. People will look for “naturally-derived ingredients” — even ingredients derived from their own bodies, like fat and plasma — that promise the same aesthetic outcomes as “unnatural” interventions. (Think: stem cell treatments for facelift-level tightening, peptides for Botox-level firming, etc.)

What Happened:

It started in January, when celebrities were gifted $40,000 “stem cell facelifts” in their Golden Globes gift bags, and peaked in October, when Hailey Bieber revealed her favorite injectable: her own blood. (“I like to do things you can trust from your own body.”) I spoke to BeautyMatter about this in a December piece on “bifurcated beauty,” i.e. customers valuing both unnatural aesthetics and natural ingredients. But even I underestimated the demand for these so-called natural materials — people are into cadaver fat injections now, Business Insider reported last week.

What I Predicted:

DENYING REALITY will be all the rage. I foresee a continuance of concealer marketed as “not concealer,” beauty ads with taglines like “This is not a beauty ad,” overconsumption framed as “underconsumption,” $300,000 cosmetic surgeries explained away as “getting sober,” etc.

What Happened:

Unreality reigned! There was “no-fragrance fragrance” and “no-science science” and “no-mascara mascara” and “simulacra skin,” but Charlotte Tilbury’s “Unreal Summer” campaign (hyper)really took it to the next level. Call it Baudrillardian Beauty.

What I Predicted:

As smoking becomes “cool” again, we’ll see SMOKING-SPECIFIC SKINCARE MARKETING (Alex Cooper and Unwell, I’m looking at you).

What Happened:

No smoking-specific skincare yet, but cigarettes inspired plenty of other beauty products this year: the Lip Ciggy from m.ph by Mary Phillips, a cigarette case of perfume samples from Balenciaga, logoed and mirrored lighters from Glossier, and mouth perfume for smokers care of Selahatin x Rick Owens.

What I Predicted:

The industry will continue to invest in the child and tween cosmetics market — better to capture loyal, lifelong consumers before they’ve developed critical thinking skills — via a resurgence of TWEEN MEDIA and TWEEN STORES. A youth-focused beauty magazine (ALLURE GIRL, for instance) would do well; I could also see a curated Sephora pop-up for adolescents in the style of Limited Too. (SEPHORA JR.? Or simply SEPHORA TWEENS to capitalize on all the SEO from last year’s media frenzy…) PUBERTY BEAUTY will be the new MENOPAUSE BEAUTY.

What Happened:

I was wrong! In hindsight, of course the children’s cosmetics category wouldn’t be carved out of the mainstream beauty industry, but folded into it. Teen Vogue was absorbed into Vogue in November, and Bubble, a skincare brand that launched in 2020 to address “adolescence,” hired a 39-year-old spokesperson (Leighton Meester) in September 2025. Shay Mitchell did launch sheet masks for toddlers in November, though.

What I Predicted:

If 2024 was the year of the small breast, 2025 will be the year of the SMALL ASS. There will be an uptick in BUTT LIPO and BUTT IMPLANT REMOVAL, and maybe even SMALL BUTT IMPLANTS a la this year’s small breast implant craze. (On the pod, Emily Kirkpatrick dubbed this the “WASP BBL.”)

What Happened:

This prediction proved correct in November, with Dazed Beauty’s report on “The sinister rise of the ‘skinny BBL’”.

What I Predicted:

LIPS will continue to dominate across sectors — color cosmetics, skincare, injectables, procedures. LIP LASERS will be the new LIP FILLERS; the ideal aesthetic will be smaller than in years past (yet still artificially enhanced) with an emphasis on symmetry.

What Happened:

2025 was all about the lips: lip gloss, lip skincare, lip combos. The prestige lip market grew 16% over the first half of 2025 — about twice as fast as the overall makeup category. And in February, I reported the “perceived ideal” for one’s top-to-bottom lip ratio has “indeed shifted from 1:1.618 to 1:1,” thanks to Instagram filters and the resulting lip filler trends.

What I Predicted:

In terms of beauty buzzwords, JELLY will be the new GLAZED. JELLY DONUT BLUSH and JELLY BALM are only the beginning…

What Happened:

“Jelly” beauty might not have reached the level of “glazed” beauty yet, but maybe it’s getting there? The Mirror covered the jelly trend in July, “jelly makeup must-haves” were spotlighted in the L’Officiel Philippines Beauty Awards in October, and Makeup by Mario launched Jelly Jar Lip & Cheek Balms on December 26 (a “total sellout risk,” according to Who What Wear).

What I Predicted:

“NASA-backed technology” abounds in the cosmetics space, but as Elon Musk’s influence on American business and politics grows, we’ll see the first beauty product made with “SPACEX-BACKED TECHNOLOGY.”

What Happened:

The closest we came to this prediction coming true was “SearchBeaute.ai,” a beauty-specific AI search engine from the mind of a former Elon Musk/Tesla employee. But I still think SpaceX- or (more likely) Blue Origin-backed beauty products will materialize in the near future — especially considering the fact that Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, is funding the 2026 Met Gala.

What I Predicted:

HANDS and CHINS will be the hot new body parts to hate. Expect new anti-aging products and procedures to address the former and lipo, injections, and implants to address the latter.

What Happened:

Re: hands, the final line of The Cut’s “The Forever-35 Face,” published in September, says it all: “One classic tell remains a person’s wrinkled hands. But ‘not for long,’ one doctor assures me. ‘We’re doing amazing things with hands.’” The accompanying imagery cemented our collective hand-hatred:

But chins got plenty of hate, too!

What I Predicted:

As plastic surgery becomes more popular (and more accessible due to Buy Now Pay Later arrangements), REVISION SURGERY to fixed botched procedures will account for a larger portion of the industry’s growth.

What Happened:

In February of this year, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery released its 2024 statistics report, which estimated that “more than 10 percent of patients seeking rhinoplasties are seeking revisions of previous surgeries.” We’ll have to wait a few months for the official 2025 stats, but all signs point to a revision surgery boom: Allure just reported that more patients are requesting facelifts from surgical residents in order to get a discounted rate — and a study published in PRS Global Open in 2024 found that “when a resident was involved in cosmetic surgery, the revision rate was 22.2% compared with 3.6% without.” But maybe I’m a little early on this one; a recent press release from Dr. David Shifrin, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Shifrin Plastic Surgery in Chicago, says 2026 will be the year of “The Rise of Revisions and Corrective Surgery.”

What I Predicted:

The SUNSCREEN WARS will heat up come summer. The loudest voices in the space will lean into extremes — either “a single drop of sunscreen will give you cancer” or “a single ray of sunlight will give you cancer.” Neither side will be correct; most Americans will be fairly ambivalent about sun protection. Last year’s SUNBURN BLUSH will give way to ACTUAL SUNBURN, the TANNING BED BOOM will continue (perhaps, in the style of Kim Kardashian, as a “treatment” for psoriasis or eczema), and approval of POTENTIAL NEW SUNSCREEN INGREDIENTS will be blocked by RFK Jr.’s all-but-dismantled FDA.

What Happened:

Primally Pure’s May 2025 beef tallow sunscreen campaign declared, “The sun isn’t poison but your sunscreen is.” Australian SPF brand Ultra Violette responded with its own photoshopped billboards: “This SPF is 100% poisonous to premature aging.” (Months later, Ultra Violette had to pull products from shelves after independent testing showed its SPF 50 to be SPF 4.) Amid the drama, a lot of ambivalence: CivicScience data found that only 12% of U.S. adults report wearing sunscreen daily and 19% wear it monthly. Tanning beds remained popular, even as new science showed they’re “risker than we ever knew.” Here’s the shocker: It seems like the FDA is actually going to approve a new sunscreen ingredient next year (even as it rolls back protections against formaldehyde and asbestos).

What I Predicted:

This might come to a head in 2026 depending on the marketing and timing of the movie, but I see an AUSTIN BUTLER SKINCARE CONTRACT ahead of his turn as Patrick Bateman in the American Psycho remake — and pop culture’s de-ironized embrace of Patrick Bateman as a beauty icon. American Psycho will be Barbie for boys, in that its marketing will enforce certain appearance ideals even as its script critiques them.

What Happened:

Unfortunately, this. In April, to mark the 25th anniversary of American Psycho, The Academy — yes, the Oscars one — posted “Patrick Bateman’s step-by-step guide to glass skin” on Instagram and advised viewers to “take notes” (498k likes) while CNN reported that “25 years on, Patrick Bateman’s unsettling morning routine is normal.” That same month, Wicked Widow dropped an American Psycho makeup line, featuring shades Bone (white eyeshadow) and Murder (red lipstick). An official American Psycho perfume followed in June. And in a post titled “Patrick Bateman’s American Psycho Grooming Routine: Updated for 2025,” men’s style site Ape to Gentleman (oof!) proclaimed, “Patrick Bateman gave men everywhere permission for unapologetic self-betterment.” Expect more as the remake hits theaters in 2026.

What I Predicted:

Beauty will continue to reach more men — not through the gender-inclusive language popular over the past couple years, but by positioning skincare, injectables, plastic surgery, and hormone treatments as POWER TOOLS FOR ALPHA MALES. This will further expose masculinity as nothing more than an effortful performance — and yet! The industry’s most hyper-masculine devotees (many of whom have influence in conservative politics) will 1) still insist that femininity and masculinity are biologically fixed and 2) work to restrict trans people’s access to gender-affirming healthcare.

What Happened:

Perhaps my most accurate prediction. See: “The Plastic Surgery Procedure Booming Among Washington Men” (Politico), “Why Tech Bros Are Getting Facelifts Now” (WSJ), “How Podcasts (and Plastic Surgery) Are Shaping Male Beauty Standards” (GQ), “Men are getting quiet glow-ups” (Business Insider), RFK Jr.’s testosterone regimen (FLESH WORLD), and the horrors of looksmax.org.

What I Predicted:

Say hello to the LONGEVITY DAD. Like last year’s Serum Mom — herself the beauty culture equivalent of diet culture’s Almond Mom — the LONGEVITY DAD is obsessed with living longer and maintaining a youthful appearance, and encourages the same obsession in his children (who will eventually need therapy, but will settle for a therapist’s skincare line).

What Happened:

He’s heeeeere! Bryan Johnson released Don’t Die, a Netflix documentary about his father-son quest for immortality, in January 2025 — just in time for me to field an Ask Ugly question from someone whose father had plastic surgery and was pressuring her to get some, too. “Anecdotally, I’m seeing this [shift] in more than half the dads I know,” Chris Danton, author of the newsletter Good Thinking, told me at the time. “It’s a multi-generational phenomenon.” And it is! Just scroll through “Longevity Dad” TikTok…

Stay tuned for 2026 predictions — coming soon!