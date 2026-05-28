FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

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Jessica W.'s avatar
Jessica W.
6d

“I want you to know there’s nothing wrong with the way you look, and you never have to remove hair if you don’t want to. But I also understand that sometimes people feel self-conscious about certain things.” I really wish my mom had raised my sister and me like this 🥺 Instead I got told shaving was something I “just have to” do, and when I asked why (and why my brother didn’t have to), I got told “I don’t know.”

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Leslie's avatar
Leslie
5d

I needed this, thank you. I went through those feelings as a 'hairy' teenager, conquered them through a rebellious attitude as a grown woman, and now the feelings are back in post-menopause as I find myself growing random coarse dark beard hairs. I want to embrace it, witch-style! but it's harder than I expected. So thank you for these wise and kind thoughts 🤍 that are newly relevant again :/

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