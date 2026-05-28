The next installment of Ask Ugly, my monthly beauty advice column for the Guardian, is here!

Hi Ugly,

My nine-year-old daughter has become aware that she has a moustache. (I’m a hairy Italian, this is her birthright.) It’s more noticeable than anything her friends have, and visible in pictures.

When she first mentioned it last year, my instinct was to deny its existence, but I realized I’d be lying. So I said, “That’s OK, I have it too. Lots of girls do.” She brought it up again recently, in a more pointed and negative way.

Do I tell her that we can do something about it if it bothers her? Is that spitting in the face of body positivity, or giving her agency? I could make her wait until she is a certain age – nine is so young, although I had my own arms waxed at 10 – but why impose an age limit on her comfort?

– Hairy Italian Mom

Illustration: Kimberly Elliott/The Guardian

Contrary to popular belief, women are human beings. Homo sapiens. Fur-covered mammals! Two things separate us from our animal sistren on this front: the cultural imperative to annihilate the fur that covers our flesh, and access to waxing salons.

You can certainly deny your daughter the latter for now, but she probably can’t avoid the former forever.

While some of us inherit more facial hair than others – fellow Italian American here, with the hirsute upper lip to prove it! – nearly all of us inherit a social script that tells us female facial hair is a problem in need of fixing. One electrolysis studio refers to it as “an epidemic” – a diabolically convenient way for a hair removal company to say “universal trait”, no?

Systems of stratification have refined and reinforced this script over centuries. Sexism positioned moustaches as masculine. (In 1575, Spanish physician Juan Huarte claimed facial hair was a sign of “intelligent but disagreeable and argumentative, muscular, ugly” women.) Racism positioned them as inferior, even inhuman. Ableism associated the female moustache with circus freaks. Capitalism encouraged its obliteration via perpetual product use.

Gradually, these overlapping messages pathologized the norm and normalized deviation. Some surveys suggest more women today remove (76%) and worry (88%) about their facial hair than actually have visible facial hair. (While almost all women have a layer of light vellus hair, or peach fuzz, on their faces, about half develop darker hairs in the same area.)

Researchers from the University of York say “the work of hair removal” is now “a significant facet of the production of a socially acceptable femininity” – a project that, to some, feels more important than life itself. “When X-ray hair removal was banned because the radiation was so harmful, many women continued to seek it out because the stigma of facial hair seemed worse than the threat of cancer,” Rebecca Herzig, author of Plucked: A History of Hair Removal, told Bates College in 2015.

Your daughter may be young, but she is attuned to the world around her. She’s picking up what society is putting down! I love that you told her lots of girls have moustaches, because it’s honest.

Continue Reading On The Guardian

The rest of my answer includes:

how to talk to a child about beauty standards (and maybe encourage rebellion?)

a psychologist-approved script to follow for kids curious about facial hair

a thought: if we did live in a world where women felt as free to be hairy as any given man … wouldn’t hair removal still be on the table? Don’t dudes shave their mustaches all the time, for reasons other than shame?

and more!

Click through to the Guardian to read the full article (and if you decide to share it with friends or on social media or whatever, please share it via the Guardian link).

Read On The Guardian