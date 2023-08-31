Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of the The Don’t Buy List! I’ve been sick in bed with Covid all week. My brain has little to offer in the way of biting beauty culture criticism — it hurts to read, to type, to consider why the “Waxing Tips for Back to School” email I got from European Wax Center kind of made me want to cry (I may also be hormonal) — but I do have a new skincare tip to share: It turns out you can give yourself a pretty decent steam facial by leaning over a hot pot of soup. This would also work well over a colander of freshly-boiled spaghetti, a just-finished batch of rice, etc. Why bother spending $159 on a Dr Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer when there’s $2.29 Progresso Chicken Noodle??

Anyway! Onto the links.

In this issue: Eating your vitamin C serum! Loving your nipples! Manufactured insecurity! Makeup as “make you”! The environmental cost of free returns! When boob jobs go bad! Accepting sweating! Rejecting '“girlies”! Was Fanny Brice the original Julia Fox? The Vogue September Issue! Pancake lips! Cherry makeup! You are not enough — and never will be! And more!