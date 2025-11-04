So, Glamour published an article last week based on an Instagram video I published two weeks ago based on an article I published six months ago. (And this is why you should subscribe! FLESH WORLD readers know the beauty news before the beauty news knows the beauty news.)

The topic of all of the above? The “mirror world” of beauty, as illustrated by the many, many meant-to-be-selfied products pumped out by Hailey Bieber’s brand, Rhode.

I was delighted when Glamour’s Grace McCarty asked to interview me for her piece, “When Did Our Skin Become Free Ad Space?” Read it! And then, since the full thing didn’t make the final cut in Glamour, scroll down for our entire, unedited conversation — including more of my thoughts on Rhode’s uncanny marketing strategy, the emergence of the “self-as-shelf” trend, internalizing “the sale gaze,” and identity-building through brand logos.

“Branded under-eye masks essentially turn customers into mini-billboards. What’s more, customers are paying the brand for the privilege of turning their bodies into ad space.”

