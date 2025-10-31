Your Neck Is Saggy (Complimentary)

We’re back with a new episode of Mess World, a podcast collaboration between FLESH WORLD (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: The Kardashians are stalking Emily [4:15], the European Wax Center is in cahoots with Skims [17:30], was Fashion Month anti-woman? [22:45], clown couture [41:30], why no one gets a neck lift “for themselves” [49:30], the hair extensions at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show [58:30], Shark Beauty and the rise of pore-vacuuming [1:04:48], Taylor Swift’s failed showgirl aesthetic [1:11:00], the Hollywood pumpkin patch PR crisis [1:31:28], and Wrinkles Week at The Strategist [1:34:25]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: Distinction: A Social Critique of the Judgement of Taste [Pierre Bourdieu], “Consider the Lip Kit” [Slate], “Why Can’t Fashion See What It Does to Women?” [The New York Times], “We Are All Disney Adults Now” [Mental Hellth], “Who Is Allowed to ‘Perform’ Gender and Identity?” [Many Such Cases], Thick [Tressie McMillan Cottom]

Also: We’re on YouTube now, for those who prefer to watch their podcasts.

About the podcast: Mess World is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind FLESH WORLD, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

About the theme music: The Mess World theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.