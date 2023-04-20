Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of the The Don’t Buy List! I happened upon a street fair in my fair state of New Jersey this weekend — blocks and blocks of handcrafted candles, one-of-a-kind artworks, food trucks, fried Oreos, and, of course, reminders that I could be more beautiful, and should be, and that embodying a very particular vision of beauty (thin, smooth, scrubbed, serumed) would make me a better person. Pure, honest, good. And hot! Always hot.

Clockwise from top left:

Lest you think this all ruined my day — it’s come to my attention that some readers imagine I am upset about cosmetic corporations all of the time, forgoing blush for the flush of perpetual anger — it did not. I ordered a cold, mayo-loaded lobster roll from the lobster roll truck! I ate it on a park bench with a lovely man who makes me laugh! Later, I went to the beach and read a book in the sun and when a swan swam by, I cried a little bit at the beauty of it all!!

Anyway.

I snapped pictures of the signs not because they’re outrageous, but because they’re ordinary, and they’re everywhere, even your local New Jersey craft fair. The messages embedded within them are the same messages beauty culture has sent us for centuries, messages that seep into our subconscious and influence our everyday behaviors. Like…

Beauty culture conditioning in the style of the “Clean Temple” soap company might manifest as ritualizing a seven-step skincare regimen like a goddamn Catholic mass in response to anxiety or overwhelm, when what you really need is community, or therapy, or rest, or God (whoever she is to you!)

Beauty culture conditioning in the style of “Wax Honest” might manifest as getting work done — Botox, fillers, whatever — and denying or not disclosing it

Beauty culture conditioning in the style of “Be Good Do Good Look Good” might manifest as apologizing for “looking like a mess” when you run into a friend, as if a lopsided ponytail were some moral transgression requiring forgiveness

We need to become conscious of these messages — and yes, I’m sorry, analyze them to the point of pretentiousness! — in order to dismantle beauty culture. (As for why we need to dismantle beauty culture? Beyond the social, financial, and political consequences of not meeting its demands, you mean? And the fact that it functions as scaffolding for patriarchy, white supremacy, colonialism, and capitalism? Because the bigger the distance between our bodies and our understanding of beauty — and the bigger the cultural emphasis on being or feeling beautiful as a pathway to happiness, actualization, or embodiment — the bigger the risk to our physical, psychological, and psycho-spiritual wellbeing, and the smaller the opportunity for happiness, actualization, or embodiment. Basically, unattainable standard of beauty + cultural obsession with beauty = lower quality of life.)

Now, onto the links!