Hello and welcome to another edition of The Don’t Buy List! 2024 is careening toward us at a speed I find distressing, if only because I fear the coming year’s beauty trends will seek to further separate us from our minds/spirits/selves until we’re mere bodies animated by an industry-planted desire to buy! More on that in a minute.

First, as social proof that signing up for this newsletter was a good idea, a round-up of 2023 accomplishments: In February, the Sunday Herald profiled me as “the woman the beauty industry fears.” In June, I was named one of “2023’s Most Innovative and Visionary Talents” on AdWeek’s Creative 100 list, alongside Keke Palmer and Glennon Doyle and Lil Dicky. The Guardian picked up my investigation into the beauty retailers that fund anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that month too. My Grand Theory of Food Face (dewy dumpling skin, glazed donut skin) was published by the Sunday Times in October. In November, I was hired by the Guardian to write a monthly beauty advice column (Ask Ugly), I won a Country & Town House Sustainability Award for Sustainable Beauty Influencer, I appeared in the Peacock documentary House of Kardashian, and I was interviewed on Jameela Jamil’s podcast. In December I wrote another piece for the New York Times (but published the better version here on The Unpublishable).

Throughout the year, my work in this newsletter was quoted in or highlighted by NPR, Bloomberg, the Washington Post, the MIT Technology Review, Marie Claire, the Los Angeles Times, Vox, The Face, BeautyMatter, System Beauty, Dazed, the Cut, i-D, Wired, Atmos, Nylon, Fortune, Refinery29, El Pais, HighSnobiety, Rolling Stone Italia, The Canadian Press, and more.

I published 86 articles here! The Unpublishable’s readership grew from 53,000 to 91,000. About 87,000 of you access most of my reporting for free, thanks to a small percentage of paying subscribers, to whom I am very grateful. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

As for my 2024 beauty trend predictions: