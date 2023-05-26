An influencer lies on her bed, eyes open, staring into space. “I find myself recently struggling from seeing the effects of gun violence firsthand,” she says via voiceover. A gunman killed three of her fellow students at Michigan State University earlier this year. “I will never forget the feeling of terror I had walking around campus for weeks … from countless anxiety attacks to crying alone in my room at night,” she continues, upbeat music bopping in the background. Then: “Join me and Bioré Skincare in speaking up about mental health!” She peels open a pore strip, sticks it on the bridge of her nose, smiles.

Yes, Bioré sponsored an influencer advertisement implying its (unadvisable) products can soothe the trauma of a school shooting. Yes, it’s awful. Yes, people are outraged about it. And they should be! They maybe shouldn’t be surprised, though. As I told Washington Post reporter María Luisa Paúl when she interviewed me for her investigation into the ad, “The beauty industry has been feeding us this messaging about beauty products being some sort of solution to stress, or an act of self-care and wellness … for a pretty long time.” For instance, just a few days after the Bioré debacle, I received this PR email:

Predatory marketing that capitalizes on customers’ declining mental health is nothing new. It’s also not the core issue here.

Companies like Bioré are able to profit off of the national epidemic of near-constant gun violence because the United States government refuses to do anything about it. Politicians have yet to provide citizens with reform, regulation, or hope for a future free from weekly mass shootings. In a capitalist society, this opens the door for corporations to offer consumer-centric “solutions” instead. And why wouldn’t they? Businesses exist to make money, period. And why wouldn’t we buy in? “What are the other resources that are available to young women, in particular, who are experiencing these sorts of things in America?” I asked in the Post piece. “What resources are we offering to victims of gun violence? Where do they have to turn?”

Our elected officials are failing us, miserably. It makes sense to me that a young person traumatized by a school shooting or anxiously anticipating the next one — and there will be a next one — might see that and say, I guess I’ll try a Bioré pore strip.

