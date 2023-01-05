Cyborg Skin
Meet the the futuristic follow-up to “jello skin” and “glazed donut skin."
When the folks at The Face asked me to contribute to their 2023 predictions piece — “What the internet’s favourite Substack writers think will happen this year” — a phrase, a trend, an aesthetic appeared in my mind’s eye: “cyborg skin.”
That highlight, am I right?
As I told The Face:
In 2023, I predict that the skincare industry will continue to push consumers further from the purpose of life — AKA being fully present in your one wild and precious human body — with “cyborg skin,” the futuristic follow-up to 2022’s “jello skin” and “glazed donut skin”. Inspired by Metaverse avatars, AI art, and the democratisation of photo-editing software, cyborg skin will seek to flatten any and all signs of life (wrinkles, pimples, pores) into a one-dimensional approximation of perfection: skin with no deviation in tone or texture, finished with a screen-like sheen… perhaps courtesy of more “NASA-backed” skincare devices promising to “optimise” human existence? The look marks a cultural shift from self-objectification (emulating inanimate foodstuffs) to self-mechanisation (emulating humanoid machinery).
Considering Vogue’s recent roundup of the “9 Biggest Beauty Trends for 2023,” I think I hit the nail on its surgically-enhanced head with this one. The outlet claims a “perfected skin-care routine” is “the new makeup”; believes the “shimmery, futuristic, and ever-so-slightly affected era that was Y2K will continue its refractive reign”; and cites “Flash Makeup” — or highlighter inspired by “the effects of retro flash photography” — as a trend to watch. (And like I told Forbes last month, highlighting is an excellent example of how machinery informs modern appearance ideals: the technique doesn’t recreate an innate human feature but rather, the effects of heavy-duty Hollywood lighting equipment.)
You can read the rest of The Face’s 2023 report, featuring predictions from Rayne Fisher-Quann of Internet Princess, Emily Kirkpatrick of I <3 Mess, and Kyle Chayka of Dirt, here.
For further reading on the lead-up to “cyborg skin” (which, if it isn’t clear, I do believe will trend but do not endorse as an aesthetic goal), check out:
Worshipping At The Altar of Artificial Intelligence via The Unpublishable
Lensa AI and the Trap of Otherworldly Beauty via Jezebel
How AI Avatars And Face Filters Are Altering Our Conception Of Beauty via Forbes
Meta Face Is Coming via The Unpublishable
Future Alien Barbie via The Unpublishable
I often think about Glennon Doyle’s comment on how men (for the most part) ￼ are just allowed to HAVE A FACE while women are told there are 40 things we have to do to make our faces acceptable. ￼Maddening.
This is spot-on. I am always so perplexed by these trend round-ups published by Vogue and elsewhere. I looked at their "hairstyles to watch for in 2023" post or whatever it was and it was just a list of 9 common hairstyles. "Long hair!" "Bobs!" Like, thanks, guys -- you hacked it.