A few weeks ago, Vogue sent an email blast about Kim Kardashian’s new beauty vibe: “future alien Barbie.” I wanted to write about it, but… what else is there to say, really? In lieu of a newsletter, I present: a poem comprised of copy-and-pasted subject lines and sentence fragments, each pulled from a different email I received that same day — sent by news outlets, by newsletters, by beauty brands, by PR reps, by colleagues. A snapshot of the times. (You can read previous “inbox poems” here, here, here, and here.)

FUTURE ALIEN BARBIE

“Future Alien Barbie”

is the opposite of

Present

human being and

Apologies if I have already written this! But

isn’t that

The point of this whole

Wild

precious

brutal

fragile

magic

meandering

life?

The vision people seem to have of

a future

formulated without

wrinkles, fine lines, and crow's feet

Thanks to These Anti-Aging Skincare Products

—the boringness of it!

I’m tired of female pain and also tired of people who are tired of it.

maybe you are also screaming