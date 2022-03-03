What is there to say about skincare at a time like this? My brain is empty, but my inbox is full. In lieu of a newsletter, I present: a poem comprised of copy-and-pasted subject lines and sentences, each pulled from a different email I received yesterday, March 2, 2022 — sent by news outlets, by beauty brands, by PR reps angling for press coverage. A snapshot of the times.

You Have Complete Control

@cottonbro / Pexels

Hi! Hope you’re doing well during this uncertain time.

The strategically important city of Kherson in southern Ukraine has fallen to Russian forces

and I wanted to reach out to see if you’re working on any spring makeup stories or product roundups.

From butters to serums to scrubs for your booty and boobs

it truly is the perfect time to support the women-founded businesses who are making a mark in the beauty space.

Don’t Miss This Sale!

The invasion has forced hundreds of thousands to flee while others are returning to fight—

fight skin eruptions with Lactic Acid,

combat ingrown hairs,

kick blah winter skin with an at-home peel.

Searches for Niacinamide are up 233% since just last year and

Ukraine has set off a dangerous struggle but

Beiersdorf Expects Skincare Market to Recover in 2022.

Just apply this

regimented suite of products

to reach your maximum glow,

the perfect glass-like glow,

the ultimate glow you need

for envy-worthy skin.

Backers say this would undermine President Vladimir Putin's power to coerce Europe and

offer facials for the people.

this Mask is charged with the potent sound frequency, 528 hertz, known as the frequency of love

Available for $82

(Of course, happy to send samples so you can try!)

In Women’s History Month

reports have surfaced with evidence linking the synthetic fragrance to infertility issues.

The site of a 1986 nuclear disaster has been taken over by Russian troops.

Slugging has taken over Tik Tok.

you have complete control over your wellness