1-Minute Musing: Anti-Aging Works!
A dermatologist I follow on Instagram recently posted a video with the caption, “How not to look old: tips to prevent or reverse what we all dread!”
Oh boy.
This is not medical care. This is the medicalization of beauty culture (you know, diet culture’s face-focused counterpart). Looking old is not a health issue. Dreading looking old, on the other hand, very much is. Besides the obvious concerns — from the potential physical harm of “anti-aging” products and procedures; to the potential psychological harm of the anxiety, depression, facial dysmorphia, body dysmorphia, self-harm, and obsessive thoughts that often stem from beauty culture — one study out of Yale University shows that a negative outlook on aging could cut seven and a half years off your life. (In that sense, I guess the beauty industry’s anti-aging messaging really does work!)
Trick question! The answer is (probably) all of the above.
Anyway, I don’t have much else to say here that I haven’t said before:
Anti-aging is the industry’s most enduring, most engrained, most dehumanizing beauty standard.
Abolishing beauty culture will require a dermatological reckoning.
We don’t get to live without looking like it — and we don’t get to fully live if we “dread” looking like it, either.
And smile lines! Why are they a bad thing? Mine go all the way across my cheeks and I fucking love it. After the traumas of my 20s, to have SMILE LINES on my face is an incredible testiment to (my privilege, and) the happiness I have managed to cultivate in the decades after. Wrinkles tell stories, y’all.
(I don’t love the way lipstick runs up my lip creases, so I wear nude shades now. Cannot imagine using fillers but I am no longer judgey of women who do!!)
I love this and I love your perspective. 👏👏👏 Finally signed up as a paid subscriber after lots of free lurking. If anyone reading this is on the fence, do it!