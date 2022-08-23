A dermatologist I follow on Instagram recently posted a video with the caption, “How not to look old: tips to prevent or reverse what we all dread!”

Oh boy.

This is not medical care. This is the medicalization of beauty culture (you know, diet culture’s face-focused counterpart). Looking old is not a health issue. Dreading looking old, on the other hand, very much is. Besides the obvious concerns — from the potential physical harm of “anti-aging” products and procedures; to the potential psychological harm of the anxiety, depression, facial dysmorphia, body dysmorphia, self-harm, and obsessive thoughts that often stem from beauty culture — one study out of Yale University shows that a negative outlook on aging could cut seven and a half years off your life. (In that sense, I guess the beauty industry’s anti-aging messaging really does work!)

POLL Loading...

Trick question! The answer is (probably) all of the above.

Anyway, I don’t have much else to say here that I haven’t said before:

We don’t get to live without looking like it — and we don’t get to fully live if we “dread” looking like it, either.