Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of the The Don’t Buy List! Stock in E.l.f. Beauty fell last week when the brand’s creative agency, Movers+Shakers, was revealed to have ties to the NXIVM cult. Co-founders Evan Horowitz and Geoffrey Goldberg “confirmed they participated in a leadership training course that was run by the cult,” according to AdAge. Much of the apparent NXIVM-E.l.f. overlap comes down to the concept of joy: NXIVM leader Keith Raniere preached about “the science of joy,” and E.l.f. pushed more joy-themed marketing messages after partnering with Movers+Shakers.

This language isn’t exclusive to E.l.f., though — it permeates the entire industry. Maybe because beauty culture is cultish and rooted in emotional manipulation and structured like a multi-level marketing scheme? Also… I can’t help but wonder if this is how E.l.f. managed to convince former makeup-free advocate Alicia Keys to start her very own, very very cult message-y makeup brand!! (Keys Soulcare is owned by E.l.f.)

Anyway! This edition of The Don’t Buy List is juicier than a tube of (cult-favorite) Dior Lip Glow Oil. Read on for: