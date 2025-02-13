If you’re in the Bay Area, come see me on Tuesday!
I’ll be speaking at Stanford University, in conversation with the incredibleand , about fatphobia in the age of Ozempic — and how it intersects with ageism and Botox, skincare culture as “self-care” culture, the contouring to buccal fat removal pipeline, etc., etc. The talk is on Tuesday, February 18, from 4 - 5:30, and you can register here.
I’d love to see you there!
PLEASE tell me this will be recorded! What a powerful combo!!
Will it be completely anti-ozempic? I’m asking because ozempic has helped former cancer patients who have struggled to lose weight post-cancer after gaining weight during treatment (yes, that is a thing and I experienced it) because cancer treatments can mess with your hormones. As a fat person I obviously think prejudice against fat people is an issue, but I also take issue with this idea that weight loss isn’t ever necessary for quality of life.