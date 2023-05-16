Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of the The Don’t Buy List! Did anyone else watch Succession on Sunday? And did anyone else think that fascist-leaning presidential candidate Jeryd Mencken’s victory speech — full of white supremacist dog whistles — sounded a lot like a Neutrogena commercial??

“Don’t we long sometimes for something clean,” he asked, “something clean and true and refreshing?” I half-expected him to splash water on his face while giggling and delivering a tagline to camera: “REMOVE THE IMPURITIES!”

Or maybe Mencken’s face wash of choice would be Clean & Clear Continuous Control Cleanser? (Yes, that is an actual product.)

Start looking and you'll see quite a bit of overlap between white supremacist rhetoric and skincare rhetoric, since the “science” of cleansing is essentially a scam born of religious extremism, eugenics, racism, and classism. There's the whole “cleanliness is next to godliness” thing, of course (which is perpetuated through modern brands like Dieux Skin and Monastery and 100% Pure, and on the Dr. Bronner’s label, and in lingo like “skin savior” or “Holy Grail product”). Then during the Hygiene Revolution in the 1880s, being able to afford soap became a class marker, and the working class became known as “the great unwashed” (the idea of “rich people skin” is the current iteration). Also around this time, a German doctor published a book called Racial Hygiene, which later informed the eugenics movement, the Holocaust, and many of our modern ideas about morality and cleanliness and race (soap ads sometimes depicted effectiveness by illustrating a Black person as the “before” and a white person as the “after”; Dove just did this in 2017). For a more in-depth history here, I recommend reading Clean by Dr. James Hamblin and Beyond Soap by Dr. Sandy Skotnicki or watching this video essay.

Anyway! Onto the issue.

In this edition: Unregulated Juvéderm! Martha Stewart does Sports Illustrated! “Birthday makeup”! A silly new celebrity skincare line! The Goop cruise! Why the “wellness” girlies don’t feel good! E. Jean Carroll! Tucker Carlson! Undereye bags! Unibrows! And more!