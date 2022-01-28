Great News For Your Vagina
A quick note to say that Goop is on it.
Quickly popping in to say Goop is on top of the whole reproductive freedom thing! It’s all here in the email I just got from Global Cosmetic Industry:
So, yeah! We’re good, folks. With its new exfoliating jelly cleanser and pro-choice candle, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop has our head-to-uterus body autonomy needs covered.
Want to ensure equal rights for all citizens of our consumer republic? Just buy this $75, vagina-scented candle — $25 of each sale goes to the ACLU!
(Or, you know, you could donate $75 directly to the foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project fund* and avoid a potential explosion/pause your slow but unrelenting accumulation of stuff for a second, but that’s totally up to you! Feminists have the right to CHOOSE now, remember?!)
Thank you for staying True to it. Donate without buying.