Quickly popping in to say Goop is on top of the whole reproductive freedom thing! It’s all here in the email I just got from Global Cosmetic Industry:

So, yeah! We’re good, folks. With its new exfoliating jelly cleanser and pro-choice candle, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop has our head-to-uterus body autonomy needs covered.

Want to ensure equal rights for all citizens of our consumer republic? Just buy this $75, vagina-scented candle — $25 of each sale goes to the ACLU!

(Or, you know, you could donate $75 directly to the foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project fund* and avoid a potential explosion/pause your slow but unrelenting accumulation of stuff for a second, but that’s totally up to you! Feminists have the right to CHOOSE now, remember?!)