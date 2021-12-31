Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and Happy (almost) New Year! In celebration, I present: a non-exhaustive list of what’s OUT (anti-aging!) and what’s IN (contemplating your mortality!) for the year ahead.

But before we get to that: SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE ON SALE! Starting today, and through the first week of January, I’m lowering the price of a subscription to The Unpublishable from $7/month to $5/month, or just $50 for the full year. (That’s more than 25% off!) Click here for a reminder of what you get with a paid subscription.

I am beyond grateful to my current subscribers for making it possible for me to make this newsletter more affordable. And now, without further ado, The Official Unpublishable In/Out List for 2022:

I gotta say, it’s also definitively in to financially support writers who operate outside of the traditional model of modern beauty media to create non-sponsored, advertiser-free content...

Sorry!! I don’t set the trends, I just report them! But in all seriousness, if you enjoy The Unpublishable and you’re able to do so, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Or treat a friend to a month-long gift subscription. Or forward this newsletter to someone who might also enjoy a weekly dose of pro-people, anti-product beauty critique. I have such big dreams for this newsletter — I want to materially change beauty culture on a mass scale (and I feel like a fuckin’ nerd saying that because it’s not cool to be earnest these days, it’s cool to be ~ironically detached and dissociated~, but alas, I am a huge nerd) — and I can’t achieve them alone.