Welcome to The Unpublishable!

Here’s what people are saying about this weekly(ish) beauty newsletter:

“Yanking consumers out of the matrix made by the beauty industry.” - HuffPost

“Examines the beauty industry’s tight grasp on consumers and popular culture, from evolving beauty standards to the deft marketing tactics used to sell people more products.” - New York Magazine

“Jessica DeFino covers the beauty industry the way Woodward and Bernstein covered Watergate.” - Val Monroe

“Jessica is brilliant and constantly gets right to the heart of the capitalism, misogyny, and racism at the heart of the beauty industry ... it's the only beauty content i read” - Rayne Fisher-Quann

“Dazzled! Giddy! And am now a devotee of Jessica DeFino!!” - E. Jean Carroll

“A tantalising series of beauty stories … Subscribe for witty, BS-free content.” - The Sunday Times

Hi! I’m Jessica DeFino, a freelance beauty journalist for The New York Times, Vogue, WWD, Allure, and more.

This newsletter is a place for my most “unpublishable” pitches: the beauty-critical content that publications can’t, won’t, or don’t cover — whether that’s to appease advertisers, preserve brand relationships, or cling to the conventional wisdom, outdated ideals, and marketing myths that keep consumers consuming. Trust me, it all influences what information makes it to the mainstream.

Expect information that subverts beauty standards, prioritizes people + the planet over products, and looks through the lenses of science + spirituality (although, to paraphrase Carl Sagan, they’re kinda the same thing).

Basically, it’s what the beauty industry won’t tell you — from a reporter on a mission to reform it.

Paid subscribers get:

Access to all past and future articles from The Unpublishable

Bi-monthly editions of “ The Don’t Buy List ” — AKA, a roundup of product-free content, curated to broaden your understanding of the beauty industry and help us all break free from beauty standards

The ability to comment on articles and participate in community conversation threads

The joy of facilitating the creation of beauty content that doesn’t push products on people

Here’s more information about how The Unpublishable’s paid subscription is structured and why, along with a free sneak peek at The Don’t Buy List.

Subscribe now to support independent beauty reporting that isn’t beholden to brands, advertisers, algorithms, or affiliate sales.

Your skin, psyche, and savings account will thank you later.