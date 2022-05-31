The Unpublishable
How The '5-Minute Face' Became The $5,000 Face
Call it "no-makeup makeup," call it the "clean look" — whatever you call it, class performance is trending.
Jessica DeFino
May 31
Share this post
Sarah Ramos on the Inherent Horror of Beauty
An interview with the actress, artist, and author on her new audiobook, "Zaddy."
Jessica DeFino
May 27
Share this post
ARSENAL
A poem.
Jessica DeFino
May 25
ARSENAL
There Is No 'Planet A'
A look at the beauty industry's empty climate activism.
May 23
There Is No 'Planet A'
The Don't Buy List: Ugly Feminists, Hot Moms, & Sunburn Blush
Plus, the Diapér.
Jessica DeFino
May 18
Share this post
Here Are All The Brown Hands
Celebrating two years of The Unpublishable with Hannah Harris.
Jessica DeFino
May 16
Share this post
Generation Lifeless
Martha & Reese & Nicole & Jennifer & Jennifer & Halle & Paulina.
Jessica DeFino
May 12
Generation Lifeless
On Motherhood, Womanhood, Identity, & Beauty
A chat with Sara Petersen of In Pursuit of Clean Countertops.
Jessica DeFino
May 8
Share this post
MEDIA ALERT
A poem.
Jessica DeFino
May 4
MEDIA ALERT
The Don't Buy List: Roe v. Wade, Harry Styles, & The Bezos-Beauty Connection
Plus, what Glossier and gasoline have in common.
Jessica DeFino
May 3
Share this post
Open Thread: Beauty As A Coping Mechanism
This is a public discussion thread for anyone on The Unpublishable mailing list — free subscribers, paid subscribers, everyone! Last month, I pu…
Jessica DeFino
Apr 27
Share this post
DISAPPEARING SOON
A poem.
Jessica DeFino
Apr 22
DISAPPEARING SOON
