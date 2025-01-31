Inauguration Fashion — A Feast Of Fascist Undertones!

We’re back with another episode of The Review of Mess: a podcast collaboration between The Review of Beauty (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: Our 2025 trend predictions already coming true [1:30], the future is ephemeral foam couture [8:30], a faux-scandalous pubic hair care campaign from Kiehl’s [15:50], the various horrors of Mr. Beast [22:00], why Coors — yes, the beer company — is entering the cosmetics space [33:40], a historical deep-dive into fascist fashion at the Trump inauguration [39:00], the right-wing obsession with cosmetic surgery [56:15], the upsetting politics of Substack executives [1:15:45], and The Ordinary’s flashy new “science” site marketing ploy [1:28:25]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: Bryan Johnson on “Project Babyface” [YouTube], “Fluids On Film” [The Cut], “A Cultural History of Slime” [LitHub], “Khloe Kardashian Goes Into WAY Too Much Detail About Her — and Her Sisters’! — Pubic Hair” [Us Weekly], Richard Avedon’s portrait of Coco Chanel, “Ivanka Trump channels Audrey Hepburn in custom Givenchy gown for 2025 Liberty Ball” [ABC News], Fashion, Desire and Anxiety: Image and Morality in the Twentieth Century by Rebecca Arnold, “What We See In Lauren Sanchez’s Cleavage” [The New Yorker], “A housekeeping note about Substack and Nazis” [Read Max], “The painful lessons I learned after The Ordinary gave me chemical burns” [Dazed Beauty]

About the podcast: The Review of Mess is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind The Review of Beauty, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

Subscribe to I <3 Mess

About the theme music: The Review of Mess theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.