Glitter Freckles Are Canceled

We’re back with another episode of The Review of Mess: a podcast collaboration between The Review of Beauty (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: Halsey as The Great Impersonator [5:45], nepo-models (Romeo Beckham! Sunday Rose Urban!) [11:40], Miu Miu’s prepubescent aesthetic [18:30], the rise of the “ballet body” (or, more accurately, the “surgical body”) [25:15], North West trolling Kim Kardashian [35:40], the so-called “canceling” of mascara and concealer [40:38], the art of the staged paparazzi shot [45:45], the depressing deluge of Wicked beauty products [53:38], the Victoria’s Secret fashion show [59:39], the death of journalism [1:18:30], the eco-crisis of Taylor Swift’s glitter freckles [1:35:45], and the iconoclasm of Taylor Swift’s smashed guitar [1:41:30]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: “Did The Brazilian Wax Ruin Sex?” [I <3 Mess], “Red Carpet Deja Vu (w/Emily Kirkpatrick)” [The New Garde], “Fashion’s Alt-Right Flirtation” [I <3 Mess], “We Tried It: I Lived like a Kardashian for 24 Hours and Have the Selfies to Prove It” [People], “Plastic surgeons say the ‘ballet body’ is in. Here’s what that means” [The Washington Post], “How Victoria's Secret Lost Its Way” [Back Row], “Can the Media Survive?” [New York Magazine], “Taylor Swift’s Chiefs Game Appearance Wearing Fazit’s Glitter Freckles Leads To Over $1M In Sales” [Beauty Independent], “Stigmatize Glitter” [The Review of Beauty]

About the podcast: The Review of Mess is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind The Review of Beauty, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

About the theme music: The Review of Mess theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.