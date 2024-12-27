The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino
The Review of Mess
The Illusion of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
9
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:37:23
-1:37:23

The Illusion of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

Listen now | Episode 8 of The Review of Mess Podcast
Jessica DeFino
and
Emily Kirkpatrick
Dec 27, 2024
9
1
Share
Transcript

We’re back with another episode of The Review of Mess: a podcast collaboration between The Review of Beauty (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: President Trump’s perfume empire [1:15], fur is in fashion [7:20], meat is chic [13:07], dairy propaganda [14:30], the skincare industry is being weird about beef tallow [19:40], the return of Victorian-era nightgowns and bloomers [30:00], why Ulta is selling children’s toys [37:20], our 2025 fashion and beauty predictions [48:55] — Homage Psychosis! [54:20] Stepford Skin! [1:02:30] Feelings For Sale! [1:05:00] Anti-Cleavage! [1:14:52] WASP BBLs! [1:18:54] Furries! [1:19:25] — Mar-A-Lago Face [1:30:00], orcas and caterpillars accessorizing [1:32:40]. Plus more!

About the podcast: The Review of Mess is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind The Review of Beauty, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

Subscribe to receive future podcast posts in your inbox:

Subscribe to I <3 Mess

About the theme music: The Review of Mess theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.

Discussion about this podcast

The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino
The Review of Mess
The Review of Mess is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind The Review of Beauty, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jessica DeFino
Emily Kirkpatrick
Writes I <3 Mess Subscribe
Recent Episodes
RFK Jr: America's Beauty Czar
  Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick
Glitter Freckles Are Canceled
  Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick
Stop Trying To Make 'Moo Deng Skin' Happen
  Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick
Blake Lively Is Not Very Demure
  Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick
WikiFeet Goes A-List
  Jessica DeFino
The Fall of the House of JLo
  Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick
BBL Drizzy, Taylor Swift Perfume, Merkins & More: A New Podcast About Celebrity Beauty Mess!
  Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick