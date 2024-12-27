We’re back with another episode of The Review of Mess: a podcast collaboration between The Review of Beauty (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: President Trump’s perfume empire [1:15], fur is in fashion [7:20], meat is chic [13:07], dairy propaganda [14:30], the skincare industry is being weird about beef tallow [19:40], the return of Victorian-era nightgowns and bloomers [30:00], why Ulta is selling children’s toys [37:20], our 2025 fashion and beauty predictions [48:55] — Homage Psychosis! [54:20] Stepford Skin! [1:02:30] Feelings For Sale! [1:05:00] Anti-Cleavage! [1:14:52] WASP BBLs! [1:18:54] Furries! [1:19:25] — Mar-A-Lago Face [1:30:00], orcas and caterpillars accessorizing [1:32:40]. Plus more!

About the podcast: The Review of Mess is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind The Review of Beauty, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

