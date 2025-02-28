Adult Babies Incoming

We’re back with another episode of The Review of Mess: a podcast collaboration between The Review of Beauty (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: The New York Times Styles section seems suspiciously inspired by Emily (Medieval fashion is in? Fur is back? You don’t say!) [2:15], some anonymous gossip about the mainstream media site that almost published Jessica’s facial harmonization story but didn’t [15:20], tighty-whitie fashion and the adult baby boom [28:00], geometric dress shapes in the build-a-body era [37:45], a theory against “Republican makeup” [49:45], the shopping sea change and economic boycotts [1:00:55], Fashion Week beauty trends (Pagliacci-core! exhausted beauty! mouth tape lipstick! feather brows! infantilization! latex lips!) [1:21:50], Emily’s continuing feud with Deux Moi [1:33:45], and Jessica’s maybe-controversial Love Is Blind take [1:42:28]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: “Cheers! We Drank The White Lotus Grunch” [Who? Weekly], “The Cruel Kids’ Table” [New York Magazine], Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions [Edwin A. Abbott], Intact [Clare Chambers], “Forget ‘they go low, we go high’: This influencer wants Democrats to get mean” [The Washington Post], Meat Market: Female Flesh Under Capitalism [Laurie Penny], “Boyhood Is Trending” [The Review of Beauty], runway shows: Anna Sui, Ashish, Marc Jacobs, Fforme, Luar, Meruert Tolegen, Sandy Liang, Simone Rocha, Thom Browne

About the podcast: The Review of Mess is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind The Review of Beauty, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

Subscribe to I <3 Mess

About the theme music: The Review of Mess theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.